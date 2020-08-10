What will it take to prove masks slow the spread of COVID-19?
To definitively answer the question of whether face masks protect against the novel coronavirus, here’s what you’d need to do:— Recruit thousands of volunteers.— Randomly divide them into two groups.— Assign one group to always wear masks outside of the house, and one group to never wear masks.— Wait a few months, see who gets infected — then try to sort out all possible confounding variables, such as compliance, mask fit and social distancing.A study like that would be not only tough to pull off, but unethical, especially in the midst of a pandemic. It also wouldn’t be able to determine commu…
Breaking Banner
Trump’s executive orders are confusing and unconstitutional — and likely to hurt his own voters. He doesn’t care.
Breaking Banner
Trump administration says US would share COVID vaccine with world after America’s needs are met
On Monday, Fox News reported that Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is offering to share any potential COVID-19 vaccine with other countries, after it stabilizes public health in the United States.
"The U.S. will share any coronavirus vaccine it develops with the globe after American needs are met, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Monday during a visit to Taiwan," reported Evie Fordham.
"Our first priority of course is to develop and produce enough quantity of safe and effective FDA-approved vaccines and therapeutics for use in the United States," said Azar. "But we anticipate having capacity that, once those needs are satisfied, those products would be available in the world community according to fair and equitable distributions that we would consult in the international community on ... After our departure from the WHO, we will work with others in the world community to find the appropriate vehicles for continuing to support, on a multilateral and bilateral basis, global public health on the order that the United States has done in the past."
Breaking Banner
Experts issue dire warning on Trump executive action on unemployment insurance
"Literally every new detail about these executive orders confirms that in addition to being wildly unconstitutional, they will do absolutely nothing to help anyone who's suffering."
On top of serious questions about the directive's legality and workability, experts are warning that President Donald Trump's executive action to extend the federal boost to unemployment benefits at $400-per-week—using $44 billion in funds meant for disaster relief—leaves out the poorest Americans by design.