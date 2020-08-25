White House adviser Peter Navarro: ‘Melania Trump is the Jackie Kennedy of her time’
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Tuesday likened First Lady Melania Trump to former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy.
Navarro made the remarks while speaking to MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell about a possible vaccine for COVID-19. His comments came prior to the second night of the 2020 Republican National Convention, when Melania Trump is scheduled to speak.
“You know, tonight, maybe [I will] touch a little bit on what’s going to happen,” Navarro said. “I think it might be useful. I think Melania Trump will be introducing the new Rose Garden.”
“You know, I find her to be the Jackie Kennedy of her time,” he continued, “the beauty, the elegance, the soft-spokenness. I think she’ll deliver a powerful message to the American people.”
All the president’s kids: Trump clan rules Republican convention
Donald Trump is keeping it all in the family at this week's Republican convention, giving his four children prime speaking slots alongside his wife Melania and highlighting the unprecedented role they have played in the political affairs of the United States.
The children and spouses of US candidates normally partake in the rituals of presidential campaigns: Last week's virtual Democratic convention saw Joe Biden flanked by his children and grandchildren, who highlighted the qualities of their 77-year-old patriarch.
But the Trump side is markedly different, says political science professor Costas Panagopoulos, because the president's family members "can not only comment on the candidate and his character... but also on substance, on policy issues that they have been directly involved in during the administration."
