White House adviser Peter Navarro: ‘Melania Trump is the Jackie Kennedy of her time’

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Tuesday likened First Lady Melania Trump to former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

Navarro made the remarks while speaking to MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell about a possible vaccine for COVID-19. His comments came prior to the second night of the 2020 Republican National Convention, when Melania Trump is scheduled to speak.

“You know, tonight, maybe [I will] touch a little bit on what’s going to happen,” Navarro said. “I think it might be useful. I think Melania Trump will be introducing the new Rose Garden.”

“You know, I find her to be the Jackie Kennedy of her time,” he continued, “the beauty, the elegance, the soft-spokenness. I think she’ll deliver a powerful message to the American people.”

