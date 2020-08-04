White House blames recent push to ‘defund’ the police for increase in murders going back to January
Kayleigh McEnany is claiming that any movement toward defunding the police will cause an immediate and even retroactive increase in murders. The White House press secretary cited year over year homicide statistics in Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and New York City, directly blaming recent remarks by local elected officials for the increase in murders going back to January.
Calling it a “troubling trend” in “Democrat cities” at Tuesday afternoon’s press briefing McEnany told reporters that “in Los Angeles you had L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti proposing a cut of $150 million from the LAPD. L.A. Mayor said this: ‘It starts someplace, and we say we are going to be who we want to be or we’re going to continue being the killers that we are,’ was his quote in support of the Defund movement and as a result we saw a 14% rise in homicides this year over last year.”
McEnany did not mention that Garcetti made that comment two months ago, on June 5.
And that 14% increase is for the entire year to date, versus the same time period last year.
But McEnany says the murder rate increase is the “result” of Garcetti’s comment.
She also made a similar claim for the city of Minneapolis, where the murder rate increased 94%.
McEnany cites a vote “by the city council to dismantle the police.”
That vote was taken at the end of June. It puts the issue before the voters in November.
But McEnany is blaming the 94% homicide increase on that single vote.
“it did not keep people safe,” McEnany charged.
In New York City a June 30 vote to move $1 billion out of the NYPD’s budget (kind of) is responsible for a 177% increase in shootings from January to July of 2019 to 2020, McEnany said.
Murders don’t happen retroactively, or as a result of a city council vote, or as the result of a single comment by an elected official.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany highlights statistics showing a rise in crime in American cities like New York, Los Angeles and Minneapolis that are enacting policies to defund police departments pic.twitter.com/I0AaVatBjn
— Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) August 4, 2020
'Who cares!?' Axios reporter erupts on CNN over Trump's strange obsession with crowd sizes
Jonathan Swan of Axios said Tuesday that he had tried to ask Donald Trump about the public health implications of his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma -- but the president misperceived the question as an attack on his crowd sizes.
During his interview, which aired in full on Monday night, Swan questioned Trump about his decision to hold a campaign rally in Tulsa amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“We had 19,000-seat stadium. First of all we had 12,000 people, not 6,000, which you reported and other people reported,” Trump said. “You couldn't even get in -- it was like an armed camp.”
SEC launches probe into Kodak after Elizabeth Warren raised questions over lucrative COVID-19 deal with Trump
"If investors or Kodak employees were trading based on the unauthorized disclosure or discussion of nonpublic information, then it would appear to be a clear violation of securities law. The SEC should hold them accountable."
The Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday reportedly launched an investigation into Kodak after Sen. Elizabeth Warren demanded a probe of possible insider trading at the tech company, which gifted its CEO nearly two million stock options just a day before President Donald Trump last week handed the company a $765 million federal loan to produce generic pharmaceuticals to combat Covid-19.
'Idiot' Trump mocked after struggling to pronounce Yosemite: 'And he questions Biden's cognitive abilities?'
President Trump was on the receiving end of internet mockery after it became apparent that he doesn't know how to pronounce the word "Yosemite."
During a speech on Tuesday at the White House following the signing of the "Great American Outdoors Act," Trump twice pronounced Yosemite as "yo-Semite."
https://twitter.com/dcexaminer/status/1290664848620236800
Naturally, Trump's critics on Twitter were a little taken aback that a president of the United States doesn't know how to pronounce a word that most people take for granted.
https://twitter.com/TheRickyDavila/status/1290691125011820544