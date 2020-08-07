White House ends week without COVID stimulus deal: ‘We did not make any progress’

One week after enhanced unemployment benefits ran out, the White House ended the week without reaching a deal on a new round of stimulus.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said they were “very disappointed” as they left a meeting with Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Meadows & Mnuchin say they’re “very dissapointed” with the meeting. They recommend to Trump that he move forward on 3 executive orders concerning enhanced unemployment insurance, evictions and student loans. pic.twitter.com/CuK19Dxoa0 — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) August 7, 2020

Politico reporter Meridith McGraw reported on Mnuchin’s comments.

Mnuchin: "The president would like us to make a deal but unfortunately we did not make any progress today." "I think if we reach an agreement on state and local, and unemployment, we will reach a deal." — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) August 7, 2020

Politico’s Jake Sherman warned that the impasse may continue past Labor Day.

These covid relief talks are really dead for the time being. One side needs to completely change their position and neither side is interested. Some intervening event may change that — or it may not. Over the 6-7 weeks, lawmakers will agitate. Govt funding debate in sept. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) August 7, 2020

News of the failure in negotiations came as President Donald Trump is vacationing at his Bedminister golfing resort in New Jersey.