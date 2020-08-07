Quantcast
White House ends week without COVID stimulus deal: ‘We did not make any progress’

1 min ago

One week after enhanced unemployment benefits ran out, the White House ended the week without reaching a deal on a new round of stimulus.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said they were “very disappointed” as they left a meeting with Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Politico reporter Meridith McGraw reported on Mnuchin’s comments.

Politico’s Jake Sherman warned that the impasse may continue past Labor Day.

News of the failure in negotiations came as President Donald Trump is vacationing at his Bedminister golfing resort in New Jersey.

FDA launches campaign to dispel conspiracy theories about vaccines: report

16 mins ago

August 7, 2020

In the face of widespread conspiracy theories and misinformation regarding the coronavirus vaccine that's currently in development, federal health officials have launched a public campaign this week to help reassure Americans that when a vaccine for the virus becomes available, it will be safe and effective.

But as the Washington Post points out, President Trump immediately politicized the effort by saying Thursday that a vaccine might be available “right around” Election Day.

The FDA's efforts to convince the public the agency will make sound, data-driven decisions "have been complicated by the White House’s politicization of health and science issues, from the wearing of face masks and school reopenings to its advocacy of unproven treatments such as hydroxychloroquine," the Post reports.

‘Complete and total BS’: Trump admin statement on foreign election interference was immediately panned

30 mins ago

August 7, 2020

The Trump administration released a statement on threats to the 2020 election on Friday afternoon.

"Ahead of the 2020 U.S. elections, foreign states will continue to use covert and overt influence measures in their attempts to sway U.S. voters’ preferences and perspectives, shift U.S. policies, increase discord in the United States, and undermine the American people’s confidence in our democratic process. They may also seek to compromise our election infrastructure for a range of possible purposes, such as interfering with the voting process, stealing sensitive data, or calling into question the validity of the election results," NCSC Director William Evanina wrote.

Republican suggests Jerry Falwell Jr. step down from Liberty University after sexy photo: ‘We can’t look the other way’

49 mins ago

August 7, 2020

After a bizarre series of photos of Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. aboard a yacht with his pants half-open, the evangelical is trying to usher in a mea culpa for violating Liberty's code of conduct.

"I'm gonna try and be a good boy," he told WLNI 105.9FM radio, seeming to stumble over his words and mumbling from time to time.

Republican Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina explained that there is a code that leaders have to live by.

"Especially when you're leading the largest Christian evangelical university in the country," he added. "Now, Jerry Jr. deserves a lot of credit for building Liberty University to what it is today. But there's a pattern of behavior not becoming to what the school's code of conduct is. On the property itself, his brother Jonathan Falwell pastors one of the largest churches in the country, a church that his father Jerry Sr. founded. And I believe this behavior has become troubling and I believe, whether it's a leave of absence or stepping down, I believe his behavior, the pattern of it, has warranted this. Even if you listen to his comments on the radio show, he apologized for embarrassing the young later. But he didn't apologize to the thousands of alumni, the students, faculty, and many others who hold Liberty University in high esteem."

