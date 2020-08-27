Quantcast
White House ripped for refusing social distancing for Trump’s RNC speech: ‘A pandemic except in Trumpworld’

President Donald Trump. (AFP Photo)

On Thursday, ahead of President Donald Trump’s speech concluding the Republican National Convention, CBS correspondent Mark Knoller posted a photograph revealing the White House was taking no social distancing precautions while arranging the seats for the president’s guests. And NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell confirmed that the White House is also not requiring masks to attend — although officials claim they have brought in experts to ensure that “certain proper protocols” are in place to protect attendees’ health.

This did not convince commenters on social media, who promptly slammed the White House’s arrangement.

