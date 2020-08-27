White House ripped for refusing social distancing for Trump’s RNC speech: ‘A pandemic except in Trumpworld’

On Thursday, ahead of President Donald Trump’s speech concluding the Republican National Convention, CBS correspondent Mark Knoller posted a photograph revealing the White House was taking no social distancing precautions while arranging the seats for the president’s guests. And NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell confirmed that the White House is also not requiring masks to attend — although officials claim they have brought in experts to ensure that “certain proper protocols” are in place to protect attendees’ health.

Social distancing not in effect for seats set up for Pres Trump’s convention speech tonight on the South Lawn. pic.twitter.com/qTIQJamLAa — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 27, 2020

Guests start taking their seats 3 1/2 hours before the 1030pm speech by Pres Trump. His campaign says a leading medical firm was hired to ensure that "certain proper protocols" are in place for the health and safety of GOP convention venues. pic.twitter.com/5fDRMJ62Dp — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 27, 2020

This did not convince commenters on social media, who promptly slammed the White House’s arrangement.

It’s a pandemic except in trumpworld where everyone is in denial https://t.co/2qPKdgtVqK — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 27, 2020

weird campaign strategy to try to kill your most ardent supporters but ok https://t.co/YOmH2516mQ — Mask wearing and still pretty distant Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) August 27, 2020

What’s the worst that could happen, right Herman Cain? — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 27, 2020

Cattle call or cattle cull? — ⚖️ Left Coast is Ridin’ with Biden ✌️🦅 (@MLCzone) August 27, 2020

Good God. The Trump White House proving once again that the rules & the laws do not apply to them. And we’re expected to give these cold, vindictive, corrupt sociopaths our vote?! NO! NOT GOING TO HAPPEN! We’re going to fumigate the WH when he’s gone. They best be packing up NOW! — Goldensrule (@BDBgoldens3) August 27, 2020

“You said you’d do anything for Trump right? Let’s roll.” pic.twitter.com/iz9eMFMVMW — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) August 27, 2020

Treating human beings as though they are props and expendable is sort of his brand. The cruelty the may flow from that to others is just a side benefit to him? — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) August 27, 2020

The chairs or the guests? — KB (@sorrykb) August 27, 2020

COVID-19 will be there to give his “autograph”. pic.twitter.com/y0gvxTXpMu — Time to remove Trump to save Democracy (@scottwalkerwtch) August 27, 2020

Trump announce Seal Team Six took out Covid-19 in a daring nighttime operation — Troy Blanchard (@TroyBlanchard) August 27, 2020

That’s looks so close to how I view the “New Rose Garden” pic.twitter.com/1TvfOwfWn7 — Mike (@ItalianTexans) August 27, 2020

Trump is desperate to hear people clap, isn’t he? I’ve never seen a guy who needs his ego stroked this much on this level. 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Wine Lover (@WineLoverSF) August 27, 2020

I dont care which party does this. It is a desecration. It is illegal. It is spitting on what USA stands for. The White House is not a campaign stop. Our taxes are not campaign contributions. New laws need to make this criminal. Because clearly current law isnt enough for GOP. pic.twitter.com/6lPCWhzv00 — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) August 27, 2020