‘White supremacist presidency’: Expert explains Trump’s tweeting of violent and racist video
On Sunday, one of the more than 90 tweets President Donald Trump posted or reposted was a video of a Black man pushing a white woman on a New York City subway platform into the side of a train. It is a graphic and disturbing clip, and it is not the first time Trump has done this.
It is also video of an incident from October 2019. The man was later arrested.
Why would the President of the United States, which includes New York City, promote such an upsetting video, which includes a slow-motion replay and very upsetting sound of the woman’s head hitting the metal train body? And why would he do so while offering no context or comment, as The Intercept’s Mehdi Hasan noted.
Former Director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics and a leading expert on the subject, Walter Shaub, explains why Trump did it.
“That’s because this is a full on white supremacist presidency, and he’s now selling the ‘race war’ message of nazis.”
That’s because this is a full on white supremacist presidency, and he’s now selling the “race war” message of nazis. https://t.co/Cl88jImZto
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 31, 2020
