Why California spends billions but can’t control its wildfires. ‘No simple or cheap solution’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gavin Newsom had been governor for just one day when he appeared at a Cal Fire station in the Sierra foothills and outlined his plan for protecting California from major wildfires.More advanced helicopters. Better alert systems. Additional firefighters. Infrared cameras for early detection. In the months that followed, the administration sent out crews with chainsaws and wood chippers to cut brush and trees at dozens of projects near fire-prone communities.Nineteen months later, wildfire risks seem as bad as ever in California. A series of lightning strikes touched off hun…
Trump’s delusion and reality: White House has abandoned leadership to Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity
It’s such obvious hypocrisy that we need to blink twice at its glare.
Donald Trump and Mike Pence leaned heavily into the convention electioneering vision that Joe Biden’s America would bring about lawlessness without end in the streets.
But they never acknowledged in their convention presentations to mask-free audiences on federal property (electioneering that itself violates the Hatch Act) that the violence they see is happening right here and now – on their watch.
If they and Team Trump supporters are right about the overwhelming need for Law & Order, why isn’t that overwhelming force in play right now? If the overnight fires being set in the streets of Chicago, Portland and now Kenosha, where is the response that Trump claims would happen in the future.
Philly store shooting over coronavirus restrictions leaves security guard hospitalized
PHILADELPHIA — A 25-year-old off-duty security guard is in critical condition after being shot at a convenience store overnight following what police say was a dispute over social distancing.According to police, a customer got into an argument with a security guard at the Wawa store in Philadelphia’s Juniata section about 4:15 a.m. The guard was trying to enforce social distancing and limit the number of people inside.At some point, the customer got into a struggle with a second security guard, who works elsewhere and happened to be at the store, and ultimately shot him in the chest, according... (more…)
Jacob Blake’s grandmother talks about the family’s civil rights history — and hopes to continue the legacy
CHICAGO — On the hottest day in August, Patricia Goudeau Blake had a lot to do at her lifelong home in Park Manor after spending nine months in Washington state.Her beloved garden, particularly her sunbaked black-eyed Susans, desperately needed tending. The spry, active great-grandmother was also supervising a redesign of the home her family has owned for 71 years. She was the very first Black child living on the block.But the most difficult thing on Blake’s list was added at the last moment. The matriarch was planning a weekend trip to a Kenosha hospital to see her 29-year-old grandson, Jacob... (more…)