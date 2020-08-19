Widespread horror as Mike Pompeo mocks domestic violence survivors with GIF of Lisa Simpson crying

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was blasted on Wednesday for tweeting a picture of “The Simpsons” character Lisa Simpson crying while the Democratic National Committee Convention was broadcasting a segment featuring domestic violence survivors.

The segment highlighted former Vice President Joe Biden’s leadership in passing the Violence Against Women’s Act.

Pompeo was harshly criticized for his tweet, here’s some of what people were saying:

this is from the episode where lisa sees a politician take a bribe and tears up her speech about american exceptionalism in anguish that the country she loves is actually rife with corruption at the top https://t.co/wUPqEEZVu6 — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) August 20, 2020

DNC is talking about domestic violence The Secretary of State: https://t.co/UeIMVyG1u3 — Eric Koch (@EricDKoch) August 20, 2020

During a domestic violence spot… wow — Sarah 🗽 STFU I’m voting Biden (@sarah_in_ny) August 20, 2020

The Secretary of State's message to women at the Democratic convention appears to be "cry more." https://t.co/m2QOZYMOyt — Todd Zwillich (@toddzwillich) August 20, 2020

More than 170,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus and the Secretary of State is tweeting Simpsons gifs apparently designed to troll Democrats. This is a representative of the Trump administration. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 20, 2020

If this doesn't sum up the character and priorities of the Trump Administration, I don't know what does. Our nation's supposed top diplomat is tweeting this. This is what he wants the world to see. I'd say "grow up" but the stakes are so much bigger than that. https://t.co/WuePkHj8hb — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) August 20, 2020

Just think how many of the 170,000 Americans would still be alive if she were president. Your dude is killing us and still calls it a hoax. — OmaJen (@elmax21) August 20, 2020

Will never cease to be astonished that America's chief diplomat would tweet like a five-year-old. https://t.co/9mC55XwhPC — Edward Luce (@EdwardGLuce) August 20, 2020

This gif is from a scene where Lisa loses faith in her country and tearfully rips up the speech she had written praising it… — (((Scott Weinberg))) (@sdweinberg) August 20, 2020

You still don’t know what this episode is about, do you pendejo. — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) August 20, 2020

