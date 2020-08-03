Quantcast
‘Will stop at nothing’: Trump slammed for calling Nevada move to expand mail-in voting an ‘illegal late night coup’

18 mins ago

President Donald Trump is furious that lawmakers in Nevada approved legislation to expand mail-in voting by sending all registered voters a ballot. Monday morning Trump falsely called the move an “illegal late night coup” that would make it “impossible for Republicans to win the state” and accused the governor of using the coronavirus pandemic to “to steal the state.”

There is no evidence his claims are valid.

On social media Trump was mocked, lambasted, and ridiculed.

