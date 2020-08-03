‘Will stop at nothing’: Trump slammed for calling Nevada move to expand mail-in voting an ‘illegal late night coup’
President Donald Trump is furious that lawmakers in Nevada approved legislation to expand mail-in voting by sending all registered voters a ballot. Monday morning Trump falsely called the move an “illegal late night coup” that would make it “impossible for Republicans to win the state” and accused the governor of using the coronavirus pandemic to “to steal the state.”
There is no evidence his claims are valid.
On social media Trump was mocked, lambasted, and ridiculed.
President afraid of losing election resorts to cherry picking states where he can use the courts to prevent voting by people who might vote against him. Nice.
— (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) August 3, 2020
in which our president admits that Republicans can’t win without suppressing the vote
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 3, 2020
You dumb fuck. @GovSisolak and the NVLEG passed it in the early afternoon and we’re a state of above 3 million. If Florida can do mostly mail in (which is how you voted) I’m fairly confident we can handle it. Now go back to watching TV. https://t.co/0rmIQNbrIc
— Matt Johnson (@VivaMattyVegas) August 3, 2020
Weird for Trump of all people to use “clubhouse” as an epithet https://t.co/MrHjrOYFeO
— ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) August 3, 2020
In an illegal foreign assisted coup, a racist game show host stole the presidency via the 2016 election. He’s now crying because he knows his time is up. https://t.co/lUz5fgRTfF
— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 3, 2020
The President will stop at nothing to prevent people from voting easily. He needs a low turnout and he will use the courts to get it. https://t.co/ArqhFH0Czg
— (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) August 3, 2020
Or, this was a legitimate legislative effort by an independent state over which your authority amounts to precisely fuckall. https://t.co/3DCD7BKLzx
— Ben. No More, No Less. (@BJS_quire) August 3, 2020
Not a great sign when normal democratic processes to expand voting rights are described as a “coup” https://t.co/kGYPmdJi2O
— Matt Novak (@paleofuture) August 3, 2020
“Post Office could never handle the traffic of mail-in votes without preparation”
– says @realDonaldTrump who defunded and decimated the Post Office, put a donor in charge of it (a man who told letter carriers to slow down deliveries), and won’t let it access $ it was loaned. https://t.co/V0KaTuB2ON
— Adrienne Watson (@Adrienne_DNC) August 3, 2020
You are deliberately hobbling the United States Postal Service to try and steal the election. We will remove you. Your time is up. #TrumpShitShow https://t.co/uKuZYR7AE2
— Rep Richard Dangler (@RDangler) August 3, 2020
A Presidential admission that if everyone is allowed to vote and all the votes are counted, Republicans can’t win. See you in court –courtesy of the New York AG. https://t.co/lphOE2Ttnp
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 3, 2020
RESIGN and escape to Moscow while you can. https://t.co/Hy8vDRnpTU
— Rosie Punch (@RosiePunch) August 3, 2020
