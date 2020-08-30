Quantcast
Wisconsin governor begs Trump not to come for a Kenosha visit amid violence

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin (screengrab)

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D-WI) sent a letter to President Donald Trump telling him that now isn’t a good time for the president to come to the state for a “visit.”

“This past week has been particularly difficult. Kenosha and communities across Wisconsin are enduring extraordinary grief, grappling with a Black man being shot seven times and the loss of two additional lives on Tuesday night at the hands of an out-of-state armed militant,” Evers wrote in a letter that was released Sunday evening. “When I visited Kenosha last week, what I saw was a community working to deal with the trauma and pain of these events and extreme loss.”

The shooting of Jacob Blake happened just one week ago. He was in his car with his children when police pulled him over. He told them that he has a knife in his car. Police attempted to taser him but they said the taser failed to deploy. So, the officer grabbed his shirt and shot him in the back seven times. Blake is now paralyzed but remarkably survived the attack.

“I, along with other community leaders who have reached out, are concerned about what your presence will mean for Kenosha and our state,” he also said. “I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing. I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together.”

A fan of Trump’s drove from Illinois to Wisconsin and shot and killed two Kenosha people last week, despite protests being peaceful.

Others have tried to explain to Trump that a visit from him takes much-needed resources from their security at a time states and cities are struggling under the coronavirus pandemic. Trump isn’t expected to listen to the requests, putting his campaign and politics above others’ safety and security.

You can read the full letter in the screen captures below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
