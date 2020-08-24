Wisconsin protests after US police shoot black man in back
Protests erupted in the US city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, after police shot a black man in the back several times from close range as he got into a car on Sunday evening, according to cellphone video of the incident.
The man, named as Jacob Blake by Wisconsin governor Tony Evers, was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee and was in serious condition, Kenosha police said.
“Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin,” Evers said on Twitter.
“While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.
“We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country.”
Police said the shooting occurred when they were responding to a domestic incident at about 5:11pm.
Cellphone footage of the incident shows a black man followed by two police officers with guns drawn as he goes around the front of a gray SUV.
As he opens the door and tries to get into the driver’s seat one of the officers pulls on his T-shirt and he appears to be shot repeatedly in the back.
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said Blake’s three sons were in the car at the time and he had been trying to break up a fight between two women.
“They saw a cop shoot their father. They will be traumatized forever,” Crump said on Twitter.
Crump represents the family of George Floyd, a black man who died on May 25 when a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
After nightfall in Kenosha, a crowd of protestors faced off against riot police, according to footage posted by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Kenosha city later declared an overnight curfew.
Wisconsin Department of Justice said its criminal investigation division was investigating the shooting.
“The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave,” it said in a statement early Monday.
The death of Floyd ignited massive nationwide protests against racism and police brutality.
COVID-19
Timid restart for US cinemas
The United States had its first real weekend back at the movies with the reopening of theater heavyweights AMC and Regal -- but film fans made only a timid return in a country which continues to register more than 40,000 new cases of coronavirus a day.
Leading theater operator AMC reopened 100 cinemas last week, and expects to open a further 300 within the next two weeks while Regal also opened its doors Friday but did not release figures.
The country's third largest chain, Cinemark, had begun a gradual restart on August 14 and accelerated this weekend.
Wisconsin protests after US police shoot black man in back
Protests erupted in the US city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, after police shot a black man in the back several times from close range as he got into a car on Sunday evening, according to cellphone video of the incident.
The man, named as Jacob Blake by Wisconsin governor Tony Evers, was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee and was in serious condition, Kenosha police said.
"Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin," Evers said on Twitter.
"While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.
2020 Election
Trump, Biden and the 2020 horror show
So here we are, exactly where we knew we would be — except it's worlds away from anything anyone could have expected. With the Democratic convention just behind us, the no-doubt-ghastly Republican convention just ahead and the nation afflicted with the worst pandemic in 100 years and a bottomless economic depression, we are poised on the brink of the most godawful election campaign of the media-politics age. It will be 10 weeks of anguish, torment and viciousness that we all believe will decide everything but may just as well, in the harsh light of history, be deemed to have decided nothing.