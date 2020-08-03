With each passing day Trump’s spin is less capable of distracting Americans from reality: op-ed

Writing in the Washington Post this Monday, Paul Waldman says that if you want to know the sorry state President Trump’s campaign is in, just look at its deteriorating spin machine.

The first example cited by Waldman was Trump’s recent attack on his usually supportive top infectious disease expert, Dr. Deborah Birx, for daring to say that the virus’ spread isn’t going away any time soon. Waldman also listed the numerous statements from Trump that downplay the threat of the virus while pushing the misleading claim that things are just fine.

“Meanwhile, 30 million Americans just lost their enhanced unemployment benefits because Republicans can’t bring themselves to give people the help they need, more than 150,000 Americans have died from covid-19, the administration can’t come up with a strategy to address the pandemic or the economic crisis, and Republicans seem increasingly resigned to the idea that Trump will lose in November,” Waldman writes.

In short, behind the White House’s spin is a “reality of horror.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.