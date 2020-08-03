Quantcast
With each passing day Trump’s spin is less capable of distracting Americans from reality: op-ed

Published

1 min ago

on

Writing in the Washington Post this Monday, Paul Waldman says that if you want to know the sorry state President Trump’s campaign is in, just look at its deteriorating spin machine.

The first example cited by Waldman was Trump’s recent attack on his usually supportive top infectious disease expert, Dr. Deborah Birx, for daring to say that the virus’ spread isn’t going away any time soon. Waldman also listed the numerous statements from Trump that downplay the threat of the virus while pushing the misleading claim that things are just fine.

“Meanwhile, 30 million Americans just lost their enhanced unemployment benefits because Republicans can’t bring themselves to give people the help they need, more than 150,000 Americans have died from covid-19, the administration can’t come up with a strategy to address the pandemic or the economic crisis, and Republicans seem increasingly resigned to the idea that Trump will lose in November,” Waldman writes.

In short, behind the White House’s spin is a “reality of horror.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


Trump openly solicits payment to US treasury for his ‘approval’ of TikTok sale – which he is forcing

Published

23 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump says he is allowing Microsoft to purchase the U.S. assets of the popular Beijing-based TikTok social media video sharing app, in a sale Trump personally is forcing.

In discussing what he sees as the broad portions of an agreement the President used a real estate term to openly solicit the payment that would have to be made to the U.S. Treasury.

"I said a very substantial portion of that price is going to have to come into the U.S. Treasury of the United States, because we're making it possible for this deal to happen," Trump told reporters Monday afternoon.

Andrew Cuomo rips Trump like never before: ‘This was the worst government blunder in modern history’

Published

34 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) on Monday accused President Donald Trump of presiding over "the worse government blunder in modern history."

At his daily COVID-19 briefing, Cuomo said that it was time for the president to hit the "reset button" on his handling of the pandemic.

"If we don't tell the truth on the reset, COVID will never end," the New York governor explained. "It will ricochet across the country. It will just bounce back and forth."

"This was a colossal blunder -- how COVID was handled by this federal government," he continued. "Shame on all of you. Six months, lives lost. Hit the reset button, yes."

Trump snaps at Jim Acosta for reminding him of coronavirus death toll: ‘Fake news CNN’

Published

48 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday snapped at CNN's Jim Acosta when he reminded the president that the novel coronavirus so far has killed 155,000 Americans.

During a question-and-answer session with reporters, the president boasted that the United States had done an "amazing" job at handling the COVID-19 pandemic, at which point Acosta interrupted him and tried to ask him about the 155,000 people who have died from the disease in just five months.

"The U.S. has so many deaths," Acosta said.

"Hold it!" Trump replied.

"So many countries around the world..."

"Fake news CNN," he said. "Hold it. We have done a great job in this country. We haven't been given enough -- not me, Vice President Pence, the task force -- have not been given the kind of credit."

