Woman charged with making terroristic threats after blowing in nurse’s face during mask dispute

A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with making terroristic threats after she threatened the staff at a hospital and blew into a nurse’s face, NorthcentralPA reports.

Glenda G. Richards, 41, reportedly refused to comply with the hospital’s coronavirus screening policy and also resisted wearing a mask when she entered the hospital. Court papers say Richards briefly put a mask on but then took it off and blew in a nurse’s face twice.

The incident took place at Evangelical Community Hospital on the morning of July 2.

Richards was charged with making terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another person, terroristic threats that cause serious public inconvenience, two counts of simple assault, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct, according to the report.