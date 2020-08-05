Quantcast
Connect with us

Woman charged with making terroristic threats after blowing in nurse’s face during mask dispute

Published

10 mins ago

on

A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with making terroristic threats after she threatened the staff at a hospital and blew into a nurse’s face, NorthcentralPA reports.

Glenda G. Richards, 41, reportedly refused to comply with the hospital’s coronavirus screening policy and also resisted wearing a mask when she entered the hospital. Court papers say Richards briefly put a mask on but then took it off and blew in a nurse’s face twice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place at Evangelical Community Hospital on the morning of July 2.

Richards was charged with making terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another person, terroristic threats that cause serious public inconvenience, two counts of simple assault, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct, according to the report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Woman charged with making terroristic threats after blowing in nurse’s face during mask dispute

Published

10 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with making terroristic threats after she threatened the staff at a hospital and blew into a nurse's face, NorthcentralPA reports.

Glenda G. Richards, 41, reportedly refused to comply with the hospital's coronavirus screening policy and also resisted wearing a mask when she entered the hospital. Court papers say Richards briefly put a mask on but then took it off and blew in a nurse's face twice.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump appointee fired for anti-LGBT tweets now says she was ‘conned’ by infamous right-wing scammer

Published

11 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

Merritt Corrigan, the former deputy White House liaison to United States Agency for International Development who was fired this week for posting inflammatory anti-LGBT tweets, now says she was the victim of a scam by notoriously inept right-wing operative Jacob Wohl.

The Daily Beast's Will Sommer reports that Corrigan is now claiming that Wohl and his associate Jack Burkman seized control of her phone and sent out tweets that attacked USAID for promoting LGBT rights abroad and that leveled baseless allegations of soliciting prostitutes against Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY), who is the chairman of the House Foreign Relations Affairs Committee.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Dr. Fauci reveals his family is ‘getting death threats’ from people who disagree with ‘science’

Published

17 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government's top infectious disease expert, revealed on Wednesday that his family has received death threats from people who disagree with his scientific recommendations on COVID-19.

During an interview with CNN's Sanjay Gupta, Fauci talked about "unseemly things that crises bring out in the world."

"And getting death threats for me and my family, harassing my daughters to the point where I have to get security is just -- I mean, it's amazing," Fauci explained. "I wouldn't have imagined in my wildest dreams that people who object to things that are pure public health principles are so set against it and don't like what you and I say, namely in the word of science, that they actually threaten you."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image