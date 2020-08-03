Quantcast
'Worse than I could have imagined': Epidemiologists rain hell on Trump's 'appalling' pandemic performance

Published

6 mins ago

on

Several professional epidemiologists have told The Atlantic that they’ve been shocked at the Trump administration’s failed response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which so far has killed 155,000 Americans in just five months.

In the story, journalist Ed Yong writes that he has spoken with more than 100 different infectious disease experts over the last several months and has “learned that almost everything that went wrong with America’s response to the pandemic was predictable and preventable.”

“The U.S. fundamentally failed in ways that were worse than I ever could have imagined,” Harvard Medical School epidemiologist Julia Marcus told Yong.

Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, similarly told Yong that it has been shocking watching a federal response that has not even tried to control the spread of the disease.

“There are instances in history where humanity has really moved mountains to defeat infectious diseases,” she said. “It’s appalling that we in the U.S. have not summoned that energy around COVID‑19.”

Sarah Dalglish of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health similarly told Yong that no one should have ever expected Trump to rise to the occasion.

“When you have people elected based on undermining trust in the government, what happens when trust is what you need the most?” she asked rhetorically. “Trump is president — how well could it go?”

2020 Election

A 2020 'Blue Wave' could badly cripple the Republican Party for years: Dem strategist

Published

1 min ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

In a column for New York, Democratic strategist Ed Kilgore claimed that a "Blue Wave" election in 2020, like the one that switched the balance of power in the House to the Democrats, could have a far-reaching impact on congressional representation in elections to come.

In 2018, distaste for Donald Trump -- who was not on the ballot -- led voters to take out their wrath on Republican lawmakers handing Democrats a net gain of 40 seats in the House and making Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) the House Speaker.

Trump embraces a poisonous view of the Jewish people as the world sees a startling rise in anti-Semitism

Published

7 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

It’s the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. When Japan signed the instruments of surrender on Sept. 2, 1945, it was the last of a series of notable events that took place that year.

The first was the liberation, on Jan. 27, 1945, of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the most notorious of the extermination camps operated by Nazi Germany, imperial Japan’s Axis ally.

Post-Holocaust, the fervent credo of a Jewish community that witnessed approximately six million of its numbers perish in under five years — half of all European Jews and more than a third of Jews worldwide — has been “Never again!”

