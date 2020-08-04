‘Worst pain I’ve ever felt’: Diner employees in shock after getting maced by angry anti-masker

Three employees at a Missouri pizza diner got maced earlier this week by a customer who was angry that they were asked to wear a face mask as a precondition of being served.
Local news station KMOV reports that a group of maskless people went into the Incredible Pizza Company in South St. Louis County on Sunday, where they were asked to leave because of their refusal to wear masks.
ADVERTISEMENT
Security camera footage shows that, as they were being escorted out of the building, one of the people turned around and maced three employees in the face.
“I have blisters all over my tongue right now it’s pretty painful even right now,” said Laura Hackworth, one of the workers at the pizza diner. “Once I was sprayed, I knew instantly what had happened and it was the worst pain I had felt in my life, just excruciating, burning obviously in my nose and mouth.”
Managing general partner April Gamache tells KMOV that the maskless patrons were being abusive toward staff even before one of them started macing workers.
“Point punches were thrown, I was shoved, my cashier was shoved, we were spit on, we were ridiculed,” she said.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
In a recent interview with The Independent, Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, says that the possibility of Donald Trump Jr. or Ivanka Trump following their father's footsteps is evidence of the poor condition the GOP is in after nearly four years with her uncle in the Oval Office.
“The fact that the Republican Party is in such a state that either one of these people could be considered is quite astonishing,” Mary Trump said, adding that Don Jr. would be the one most likely to pursue politics.
“He’s tied into the base in a more fundamental way because he’s so abrasive and so vicious from what I can see online, he has no boundaries he won’t cross, and there’s nothing he wouldn’t do to advance Donald’s agenda, so I assume the same thing would be true for his own,” she explains, speaking of Don Jr. “But I don’t see Ivanka having the same kind of appeal to them [the GOP base] in brute force terms.”
President Donald Trump is rushing to complete a trade deal with China to boost the economy and improve his re-election chances, even as some advisers are urging him to do the opposite and scrap the discussions.
The talks have hit a rough patch due to the coronavirus pandemic, and The Daily Beast reports some advisers -- including trade adviser Peter Navarro -- have pressed Trump to walk away from an agreement that Trump has seen as a legacy-defining deal for his first term.