Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Would be comical if it didn’t involve real lives’: Trump interview spotlights deadly failure of his COVID-19 response

Published

19 mins ago

on

“If you wrote this as grotesque farce” for a movie script, wrote actor and progressive activist John Cusack, “no one would believe it.”

In an interview with Jonathan Swan of Axios that aired late Monday, President Donald Trump sputtered, declared “You can’t do that,” and continued trying to downplay the massive and rising coronavirus death toll when confronted with the fact the U.S. has a higher mortality rate by percentage of population than major countries like South Korea and Germany.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s crushing to watch the president sift through printed out graphs that somehow spin the U.S. response he has presided over as anything other than a national humiliation.”
—Elliot Hannon, Slate

While many observers ridiculed Trump’s unhinged performance and likened the Axios interview to an episode of the HBO comedy show “Veep,” Slate‘s Elliot Hannon wrote Tuesday morning that the president’s back-and-forth with Swan “would be comical, if it didn’t involve real lives.”

“Instead, it’s crushing,” Hannon added. “It’s crushing to watch the president sift through printed out graphs that somehow spin the U.S. response he has presided over as anything other than a national humiliation.”

After Swan noted that U.S. coronavirus deaths are on the rise, Trump brandished several colorful print-out charts purporting to show that the U.S. death rate as a percentage of cases is lower than that of other nations.

“You’re doing deaths as a proportion of cases,” Swan said after examining the charts. “I’m talking about death as a proportion of population.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“You can’t, you can’t do that,” Trump responded. “You have to go by, you have to go by where, look… You have to go by the cases.”

Swan insisted that it’s “surely a relevant statistic say if the U.S. has X population and X percentage of death of that population vs. South Korea.”

“Look at South Korea, for example,” Swan said as Trump continued to protest. “Fifty one million population, 300 deaths.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, Trump suggested that South Korea may be distorting its coronavirus statistics and falsely claimed that the U.S. only has more Covid-19 cases because it tests more than other countries.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT

The clip of the exchange, which was filmed on July 28, quickly went viral on social media, with critics voicing alarm and disgust at Trump’s ignorance and politically motivated efforts to downplay the severity of a pandemic that has killed more than 155,000 people in the U.S.

“If you wrote this as grotesque farce” for a movie script, wrote actor and progressive activist John Cusack, “no one would believe it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rob Flaherty, digital director for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, tweeted that “you really gotta step back realize that as one thousand Americans die per day, the White House is printing out kindergarten charts for the president to prove that things are actually great.”

Watch the full interview:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump donor revealed as a secret funder of the conservative outlet The Federalist: NYT

Published

7 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

For years, there has been speculation about the funding behind the right-wing publication The Federalist, which has turned into one of President Donald Trump's most reliable backers.

However, a new report from The New York Times appears to have partially solved this mystery.

Two sources with knowledge of The Federalist's finances tell the Times that packing supply magnate Dick Uihlein is one of the people who gives generously to the publication.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Would be comical if it didn’t involve real lives’: Trump interview spotlights deadly failure of His COVID-19 response

Published

18 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

"If you wrote this as grotesque farce" for a movie script, wrote actor and progressive activist John Cusack, "no one would believe it."

In an interview with Jonathan Swan of Axios that aired late Monday, President Donald Trump sputtered, declared "You can't do that," and continued trying to downplay the massive and rising coronavirus death toll when confronted with the fact the U.S. has a higher mortality rate by percentage of population than major countries like South Korea and Germany.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Is this Trump’s best shot at stealing the 2020 election?

Published

20 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

In a time of instability and uncertainty, there's one thing we can count on: Donald Trump will do everything he possibly can to retain power through the forthcoming election and beyond. His motives are well-known: If he loses the election, he'll not only go down in history as a one-term loser, which is anathema to his ridiculously hyperbolic puffery, but it's likely he'll face indictment on myriad criminal charges, while fighting off an avalanche of lawsuits aimed at his criminal negligence.
Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image