‘Wrong!’: Trump launches fresh attack on Fauci over testing numbers

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump publicly disputed the country’s leading infectious disease expert on Saturday.

On Friday, Dr. Tony Fauci testified before Congress. He was asked why cases were declining in European countries while the United States has seen a surge.

“If you look at what happened in Europe when they shut down or locked down or went to shelter-in-place, however you want to describe it, they really did it to the tune of about 95-plus-percent of the country did that,” Fauci explained.

“When you actually look at what we did, even though we shut down, even though it created a great deal of difficulty, we really functionally shut down only about 50%, in the sense of the totality of the country,” he continued.

Trump, after returning from the golf course, disputed Fauci’s explanation.

“Wrong! We have more cases because we have tested far more than any other country, 60,000,000,” Trump argued.

“If we tested less, there would be less cases,” he falsely claimed. “How did Italy, France & Spain do? Now Europe sadly has flare ups. Most of our governors worked hard & smart. We will come back STRONG!”

2020 Election

Enhanced unemployment expired Friday — President Trump responded by spending Saturday golfing

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 1, 2020

By

America's economic crisis worsened on Friday as enhanced unemployment insurance expired, as did the nationwide moratorium on evictions.

The bleak outlook was reflected in new numbers showing the Gross Domestic Product falling by 32.9% in the second quarter -- the worst numbers ever recorded.

Meanwhile, over 155,000 Americans have died from coronavirus and parents are worried whether schools will be able to safely open for in-person classes -- or whether their local school district will join many big-city schools and only offer virtual learning.

And Hurricane Isaias is bearing down on Florida and the east coast.

Breaking Banner

GOP senator slams Black Lives Matter in interview with host linked to white supremacists

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 1, 2020

By

On Saturday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) appeared on a far-right show to trash the Black Lives Matter movement to Jack Posobiec, a pro-Trump online activist who has been accused of ties to white supremacists.

"The interview aired on One America News Network on Thursday and Loeffler promoted it heavily on her Facebook and Twitter accounts Friday, tagging the controversial host," reported Tia Mitchell and Chris Joyner. "'I joined @JackPosobiec on @OANN to discuss why I had to call out the BLM political organization — and why the woke mob is trying to cancel me,' she wrote in one tweet. 'WATCH the full interview here.'"

Breaking Banner

‘Is he taking the dementia test again?’: Internet baffled by garbled 5-word Trump tweet

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's mental acuity was once again debated online after the leader of the free world sent a five-word tweet.

"Payroll Tax Cut plus Dollars!" Trump posted.

The tweet was apparently garbled enough that Twitter added a "translate" link, which displayed identical text when clicked.

[caption id="attachment_1650411" align="aligncenter" width="480"] Screengrab of tweet.[/caption]

The tweet was sent after White House chief of staff Mark Meadows failed to reach a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the next round of stimulus funding.

