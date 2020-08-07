‘You are the crime’: Trump mocked for calling fake ‘Spygate’ hoax the ‘biggest scandal’

President Donald Trump kicked off his three-day long golf resort weekend at Bedminster with a tweetstorm going after a wide variety of topics, including Joe Biden, while retweeting messages of praise for himself.

But one notable tweet did not escape scrutiny, calling the fake “spygate” hoax “the biggest political crime and scandal in American history.”

“Hopefully,” he concluded, strangely, “for the good of our Country, it is coming soon!”

This is the biggest political crime and scandal in American history. Hopefully, for the good of our Country, it is coming soon! https://t.co/sgblnB0EgL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2020

Here’s how many are mocking the commander-in-chief:

You are upset that your HANDPICKED investigator doesn’t not think he needs to interview witnesses that you dislike? Just want to make sure I understand this correctly. — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) August 7, 2020

please tell me again how a bunch of lifelong Republicans in the FBI colluded with Obama and Ukraine and Hillary to frame Russia and lose her own election so that Trump would win so that then the deep state could take him down because that all makes perfect sense to me derp derp — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 7, 2020

Your American History comes from a Dinesh D'Souza wet dream. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) August 7, 2020

Fake scandal! Fake president! — William LeGate (@williamlegate) August 7, 2020

You are the crime, Donald. — northierthanthou.com (@Brimshack) August 7, 2020

Even Fox News is saying that Durham has nothing to report on and Barr is just keeping the investigation open until 11/4. — (@Sundae_Gurl) August 7, 2020

Your presidency is the biggest political con job in American history, I will not be fooled again. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) August 7, 2020

Yes you are the biggest scandal and a crime to humanity. The only thing that is "coming soon" is your PRISON SENTENCE! #Packyourdesk https://t.co/bP60YEdtrA — Johnna Rini (@SalvatoresMom) August 7, 2020

Biggest Crime in US History … Trump Tax Evasion and money owed to Russian, Saudi, Quatar and Chinese entities – hiding it from “We The People” pic.twitter.com/6qCk6KXVgn — Tony D (@Tdcanusa) August 7, 2020

Speaking of scandals, Agolf – your whole pResidency has been one long one. pic.twitter.com/IgZkfjDkn8 — (@OwnRules) August 7, 2020

No #DonaldTrump YOU & your whole administration are the biggest political crime and scandal of the country! Your days in office will hopefully soon be over but we may never be able to get the Trump stench out of the White House or our history books! SAD! @realDonaldTrump #POTUS https://t.co/tixsLFlkvu pic.twitter.com/YzJsLjXoZI — Trump Hating Vet (@BayAreaHorndog) August 7, 2020

The biggest political crime and scandal? I don't much think so…https://t.co/EOTi5KmoMn https://t.co/hc9EWWefnt — Wayne Shirley (@wayne_shirley) August 7, 2020

Trump’s campaign manager is a felon.

His deputy campaign manager is a felon.

His national security advisor is a felon.

His foreign policy advisor is a felon.

His personal lawyer is a felon.

His long time advisor is a felon. It’s not a campaign, it’s a criminal enterprise. — danmicovic (@danmicovic) August 7, 2020

