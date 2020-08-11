Quantcast
‘You guys really do suck without WikiLeaks’: Trump decimated for calling Biden VP pick Kamala Harris ‘phony’

Published

17 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump has labeled U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), just announced as Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate, “phony,” and Biden’s “political living will.”

“Not long ago Kamala Harris called Joe Biden a racist and asked for an apology she never received,” the Trump campaign said in a statement. That is false.

“Clearly, Phony Kamala will abandon her own morals, as well as try to bury her record as a prosecutor, in order to appease the anti-police extremists controlling the Democrat Party,” the statement, allegedly penned by Katrina Pierson, continues.

Trump and his campaign were quickly mocked.

