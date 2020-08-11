‘You guys really do suck without WikiLeaks’: Trump decimated for calling Biden VP pick Kamala Harris ‘phony’

President Donald Trump has labeled U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), just announced as Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate, “phony,” and Biden’s “political living will.”

“Not long ago Kamala Harris called Joe Biden a racist and asked for an apology she never received,” the Trump campaign said in a statement. That is false.

“Clearly, Phony Kamala will abandon her own morals, as well as try to bury her record as a prosecutor, in order to appease the anti-police extremists controlling the Democrat Party,” the statement, allegedly penned by Katrina Pierson, continues.

Trump and his campaign were quickly mocked.

Projecting Donald, the phony businessman and phony president, accusing a lifetime public servant like @SenKamalaHarris of being phony just tells you how scared he is. And he should be scared. #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/QIDa761D9R — Chris B (@ChrisBEsq) August 11, 2020

Phony Kamala Harris? You had weeks to come up with something clever and this is the best you could do? You guys really do suck without WikiLeaks and the Troll Factory. Thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/2b8fwHjHeJ — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) August 11, 2020

Trump’s team lands! They found their childish, infantile, sophomoric, immature, juvenile nickname for Kamala Harris. It’s Phony Kamala. Seriously. These are people helping #DimwitDon #TantrumTrump run for President. (I can do that because, you see, im not running for president.) — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) August 11, 2020

Wow. You’re a talent, aren’t ya? The guy with a hair sprayed combover, a fake tan, elevator shoes and fake Time magazine covers actually calling someone ‘phony’? Look in the mirror, Clownie, you’ll see plenty of phony!! — 🇺🇸 I Am Taz 🇬🇷 (@BillTzamaras) August 11, 2020

Phony Kamala. That’s the best you got? https://t.co/Pkya7UB4Py — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) August 11, 2020

President #Trump immediately attacks @JoeBiden’s VP choice, @KamalaHarris his campaign ad’ (below) calls them “Sleepy Joe and Phony Kamala”. His immediate reaction suggests #POTUS is rattled. https://t.co/tk3cLwX2kw — Gavin Duffy (@GavinDuffy) August 11, 2020

That’s the best they got. “Phony Kamala”. They’ve had a year to come up with something good. #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/urv0Y8Cr4z — We Are All Other (@WeAreAllOther) August 11, 2020

Trump is already calling her Phony Kamala. He’s so boring and predictable. Oh and scared, I forgot to say scared. He’s definitely scared. #BidenHarris2020 — Susan (@counselorSusanr) August 11, 2020

