‘You hurt your credibility’: Chris Wallace grills Trump spokesman for denying campaign is losing in polls
Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday challenged Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller after he downplayed polls showing President Donald Trump trailing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
In an interview on Fox News Sunday, Wallace noted that Trump is trailing Biden by over 7 points in an average of nine separate national polls.
“How do you turn this around because at this point, Jason, you’re losing?” Wallace asked.
“Well, we think we’re in great shape and well positioned to win this,” Miller replied. “And in fact, in all the states President Trump needs to get to 270 [electoral votes], he’s either leading or within the margin of error.”
“I knew you were going to attack one poll,” Wallace said. “As I said the national poll is based on nine polls. The state polls are based on multiple polls as well. Are you really going to blame this — it seems to me that you hurt your credibility if you don’t admit, yeah, we’re losing and we’ve got to turn things around.”
“I disagree,” Miller insisted. “The trajectory lines are going very well, the campaign is in a good place… We’re doing much better than the public polling which tends to lag behind what our private polling is showing us. We think he’s in a good position right now.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
2020 Election
Donald Trump is doomed, and he knows it
Donald Trump is doomed, and he knows it — in the limited, animalistic way he ever knows anything. His electoral prospects are dwindling toward the mathematical vanishing point, and his historical legacy is now sealed. There is no possible future in which he will not be remembered as the most catastrophically corrupt and incompetent U.S. president of the past 100 years, and quite possibly ever. If it's any consolation to him, the damage he has done is enormous, and as Paul Rosenberg explored for Salon this weekend, it may never be undone.This article first appeared in Salon.
2020 Election
‘Time is running out’: Trump advisers push for more debates as ‘best chance’ to save election
In a report from Jonathan Lemire and Zeke Miller of the Associated Press, aides to Donald Trump admit that time is running out to salvage the president's re-election bid and that they may have to bank on the president's performance in the debates with former Vice President Joe Biden to turn things around.
With less than one hundred days to go before November's election, the report notes that early voting starts soon which is is not good for a president with high disapproval numbers due to a crippled economy and an ongoing coronavirus health crisis.
2020 Election
Trump COVID-19 task force member pushes back on president’s push for hydroxychloroquine: ‘Time to move on’
Appearing on NBC's "Meet the Press," Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir bucked Donald Trump’s continuing push for hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19, telling host Chuck Todd he “can’t recommend” it as a treatment and that it’s time to “move on."
“Look, I know you’re not a political person, but the president continues to advocate for hydroxychloroquine,” host Todd asked. “Is that a danger to public health?”
Saying the drug “looked very promising” the doctor stated further clinical trial indicated there “is no benefit,” before adding, "At this point in time, we don’t recommend that as a treatment and there’s no evidence to show that it is."