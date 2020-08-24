‘You’re withholding information and concealing documents’: Top Democrat threatens DeJoy with subpoena
House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) slammed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Monday morning, accusing him of withholding information and concealing documents from Congress, and downplaying the damage he’s caused. She threatened him with a subpoena if he did not comply with her request.
“I’m concerned why we didn’t receive any of this information and I have to just say that, Mr. DeJoy we sent our letter, two days after you received this briefing, and this document,” Chairwoman Maloney said, referring to an internal document detailing logistical changes he implemented or stands behind. It was a “presentation prepared for the Postmaster General,” Maloney minutes earlier had informed DeJoy.
“It must have been fresh on your mind. There’s absolutely no excuse for concealing it and withholding this information from the committee or from your testimony before the Senate when you expressly asked questions about the information in the document. And, unfortunately, this committee received it from someone else.”
“So Mr. DeJoy, you’re withholding information from us, concealing documents and downplaying the damage that you’re causing. So, let me close with this. This committee expects a full and complete production of all the documents we requested, no later than this coming Wednesday. And if you continue to withhold information or otherwise fail to comply, you can expect a subpoena.”
Watch:
Rep. Maloney to Postmaster General DeJoy: “You’re withholding information from us, concealing documents, and downplaying the damage that you’re causing.”
“If you continue to withhold information or otherwise fail to comply, you can expect a subpoena.” https://t.co/QX61MmmjPz pic.twitter.com/ixuH2xjTIj
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 24, 2020
2020 Election
‘Unprecedented and wrong’: Mike Pompeo slammed for plans to address GOP convention from Jerusalem
Critics accused the secretary of state of "using Judaism as a political prop" and suggested his speech may violate the Hatch Act.
President Donald Trump's reelection campaign announced Sunday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will address this week's Republican National Convention—news that sparked swift criticism both because it's unprecedented for the nation's top diplomat to participate in this type of political event and because he will reportedly speak from "an undisclosed location" in Jerusalem while he's there on official travel.
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump tells RNC audience to ‘be nice’ after man shouts Obama slur
President Donald Trump admonished a supporter who slurred former President Barack Obama at the Republican National Convention on Monday.
In what he called a "surprise" appearance on the first day of the convention, Trump accused the Democrats of trying to "steal" the election with mail-in voting.
"What it means is they are trying to steal the election from the Republicans, that's what it means," he told supporters. "Just like they did it last time with spying, and we caught them. And that included President Obama."
At that point a man shouted so loudly that it caused the president to stop speaking.