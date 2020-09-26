150 US chefs and restaurateurs urge votes for Joe Biden
More than 150 US chefs and restaurateurs this week signed a letter urging public support for Democratic White House candidate Joe Biden, saying their industry faces an “existential crisis” due to President Donald Trump’s mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The Trump administration blew the pandemic response,” reads the open letter. “Now, the industry is expected to lose an estimated $240 billion by the end of this year, and many restaurants and small businesses are on financial life support.”
Since the start of the crisis “the restaurant industry has begged this administration for support … Yet, at every turn, the President has mishandled the response.”
Trump “has proven his unfitness to hold the office of the presidency. He has failed the restaurant industry, our employees, our customers, and the stakes are too high to continue down this path … We need to elect Joe Biden” as the next US president, the letter read.
Biden’s campaign did not immediately provide the names of people who signed the letter.
But according to the specialty magazine Eater, more than 150 chefs and restaurateurs have signed the document, including chef Elizabeth Falkner, pastry chef Duff Goldman, New York chef and cookbook author Anita Lo, and Nina Compton of the restaurant Compere Lapin in New Orleans.
Some, like Falkner, are active on Twitter and were already participating in Biden campaign fundraisers.
The Covid-19 pandemic has been a gut punch to the US restaurant and hospitality industries.
In many cities, including New York and Los Angeles, restaurants can only open outdoor dining areas.
New York has authorized theaters to reopen on September 30, but at only at one quarter capacity, as is the case in Chicago.
A recent study by the New York City Hospitality Alliance found that nearly nine in ten restaurants could no longer fully pay their rent.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
‘The election that could break America’: Inside how Trump and McConnell could steal the vote
As President Trump refuses to commit to accepting the results of the upcoming election, we speak to Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Barton Gellman, whose latest piece in The Atlantic looks at how Trump could subvert the election results and stay in power even if he loses to Joe Biden. “Trump’s strategy is never to concede. He may win, he may lose, but under no circumstances will he concede this election,” says Gellman. “That’s a big problem, because we don’t actually have a mechanism for forcing a candidate to concede, and concession is the way we have ended elections.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=INDEk7hcg4E
2020 Election
Judge blocks Texas law that would end straight-ticket voting
AUSTIN, Texas — A federal judge on Friday ordered Texas officials to allow straight-ticket voting for the Nov. 3 election, ruling that a state law ending the practice would endanger voters by causing longer lines at polling places during the pandemic.The ruling, coming only 18 days before early voting was set to begin, will cause problems for election officials who must reprogram voting machine software and reconfigure ballots, U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo acknowledged in her ruling.“The substantial injury to (voters) is outweighed by the inconvenience,” the Laredo judge wrote.G... (more…)
2020 Election
Second lady Karen Pence rallies with evangelicals in Michigan
HOLLAND, Mich. — Second lady Karen Pence rallied in Holland on Friday in an effort to energize the evangelical base that played a key role in elevating President Donald Trump to victory in Michigan in 2016.Pence, speaking to a crowd of around 100 supporters in a tent outside Baker Lofts in Holland, noted Trump’s role in appointing conservative judges to federal courts and the administration’s staunch position against abortion.She also noted Trump’s planned announcement of a nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, which is expected Saturday.“Tomorrow, he pl... (more…)