COVID-denying pastor says California lockdowns are just like the ‘false science of the Nazis’

Published

12 mins ago

on

A COVID-denying California pastor who has repeatedly defied lockdown orders accused Governor Gavin Newsom of being just like Hitler, The Friendly Atheist reports.

Pastor John MacArthur of Grace Community Church in Sun Valley appeared on The Eric Metaxas Show this Wednesday, and said that what’s happening in California is just like the “false science” utilized by Nazi Germany.

“Hitler used false science,” MacArthur said. “Hitler used false science about race as a people, about Black people and about Jewish people. He tried to basically use that false science to lock down the Reichstag in Nazi power. That is essentially what’s happening in California, and even across the country. The false science of this virus is being used again as a club by the governor of California and others across the country to affect the political change they want to see.”

Writing for the Friendly Atheist, Hemant Mehta points out that the comparison is ridiculous.

“Hitler’s use of false science allowed him to murder millions of people,” Mehta writes. “Democrats’ use of the best available science is allowing them to save lives. There’s no comparison. MacArthur is just going to extremes because he has no actual defense. He’s a death cult leader who doesn’t realize it.”

Watch the video below:


Trump is furious Biden is running more ads than he is — but he still has no money: report

Published

24 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is livid that former Vice President Joe Biden is beating him in the "ad" horserace.

According to the Washington Post, Trump was forced to pull his ads off the air because of financial constraints. Trump has spent over $800 million over the course of the campaign, only to see his poll numbers remain stagnant.

Still, Trump is furious he can't perform at the Biden level. To make matters worse, independent groups are lining up to launch ads online and in key targeted areas that will be crucial for the Electoral College results. The Republican-run Lincoln Project also ran an ad on Fox News in the Washington, D.C. market just to troll the president who always tunes into "Fox & Friends."

Noam Chomsky: The world is facing the most dangerous moment in human history

Published

34 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

Born in Philadelphia on December 7, 1928, left-wing author and activist Noam Chomsky has seen a lot in his lifetime — from the Great Depression and World War II to the social unrest of the 1960s to Watergate to 9/11. And during an interview with the New Statesman this month, the 91-year-old Chomsky explained why he finds the events of 2020 especially perilous.

“There’s been nothing like it in human history,” Chomsky told the Statesman. “I’m old enough to remember, very vividly, the threat that Nazism could take over much of Eurasia — that was not an idle concern. U.S. military planners did anticipate that the war would end with a U.S.-dominated region and a German-dominated region…. But even that, horrible enough, was not like the end of organized human life on Earth, which is what we’re facing.”

