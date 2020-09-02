2 officers shot in Louisville: report

Two police officers were shot during protests in Louisville, Kentucky on Wednesday night, MetroSafe confirmed to Fox8 News. The local FBI confirmed it.

The FBI Louisville SWAT team has responded to an LMPD officer being shot and will continue to assist in the investigation. — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) September 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s unclear who was responsible for the shootings or even if they were related to the protests. There were at least two different armed militia groups surrounding Black Lives Matter protesters in what protesters have renamed Breonna Taylor Park, so it’s unclear if

Curfew was set for 9 p.m. and the area was largely cleared by the time of curfew.

The grand jury in Louisville, Kentucky refused to charge the officer who killed Breonna Taylor Wednesday afternoon. Instead, they indicted the officer who fired his weapon into other apartments but refused to charge officers who fired into her apartment.