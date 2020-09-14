2016 Florida Trump voter says the president is ‘killing us’ and is switching to Biden
A Florida woman who backed President Donald Trump in 2016 is now telling the New York Times that she’s switching for Democratic nominee Joe Biden thanks to Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that has so far killed over 194,000 Americans.
The woman, who wished to only be identified as Michelle, said that she was currently undergoing chemotherapy and was very vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.
Although she voted for Trump in 2016 because she thought he’d be good for the economy, she said that her personal health is taking precedence over her pocketbook this year.
“Trump is killing us!” she told the Times. “I could catch an infection and die. And he knew about it, he admitted it.”
Polls show that the presidential race in Florida is very tight, as the current Real Clear Politics average of polls shows that Biden has a narrow lead of 1.2 percentage points over President Trump.
2020 Election
‘Crazy’ conspiracy theories targeting Latinos ‘a new phenomenon’ on Florida Spanish-speaking radio
According to a report from Politico, conservative activists are making inroads within the part of the Latino community that is immersed in politics by pushing conspiracy theories about Democrats, Black Lives Matter and presidential nominee Joe Biden through both a popular app that circumvents mainstream newsfeeds and via Spanish language radio.
As one Latino Democratic strategist put it, "I’ve never seen this level of disinformation, conspiracy theories and lies. It looks as if it has to be coordinated.”
2020 Election
Trump supporters cheer as protestor calls for assassinating pro-LGBTQ Democrats
At a recent gathering of Trump supporters in the Oregon capital of Salem, one man with a megaphone accused LGBTQ people of normalizing child rape and suggested that politicians who support LGBTQ rights should be assassinated. People cheered and clapped after he said this.
“We have said all this LGBT agenda has set us back... They told us we were crazy. They told us we were homophobic. But the God’s honest truth is their pedophile agenda has been normalized. It is being pushed forward. I’m a goddamn man, but I think these Democratic leaders who allowed this to happen need to be shot dead in the streets.”