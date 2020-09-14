2016 Florida Trump voter says the president is ‘killing us’ and is switching to Biden

A Florida woman who backed President Donald Trump in 2016 is now telling the New York Times that she’s switching for Democratic nominee Joe Biden thanks to Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that has so far killed over 194,000 Americans.

The woman, who wished to only be identified as Michelle, said that she was currently undergoing chemotherapy and was very vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.

Although she voted for Trump in 2016 because she thought he’d be good for the economy, she said that her personal health is taking precedence over her pocketbook this year.

“Trump is killing us!” she told the Times. “I could catch an infection and die. And he knew about it, he admitted it.”

Polls show that the presidential race in Florida is very tight, as the current Real Clear Politics average of polls shows that Biden has a narrow lead of 1.2 percentage points over President Trump.