2,500 students locked down at elite Swiss school over virus
Some 2,500 students of a prestigious Swiss hospitality school have been placed in quarantine after a major outbreak of coronavirus following private parties there, regional authorities said on Wednesday.
Around 75 percent of the total number of students at EHL Hospitality Management School of Lausanne have been asked to stay at home, or not leave their on-campus accommodation, until September 28, the authorities in Vaud region said in a statement.
“A number of outbreaks have been reported within different departments, making it impossible to introduce a more targeted lockdown than the 2,500 students involved,” the statement said.
EHL, consistently ranked as one of the world’s best hotel management schools, charges around 150,000 Swiss francs (160,000 dollars/140,000 euros) for its three-year bachelor program for international students.
Switzerland’s elite hotel and catering schools draw students from around the globe, although they face increasing competition from cheaper alternatives in Asia and the Middle East.
One or more private student parties — held shortly before the regional authorities ordered the closure of all discos in Vaud to stem the spread of the virus — appear to be the source of the outbreaks, the authorities said.
The regional authorities have also banned private gatherings of more than 100 people and made it mandatory to wear masks in all closed public spaces aside from shops with fewer than 10 people.
Switzerland, with a population of some 8.5 million, fared comparatively well in the first coronavirus wave, despite its proximity to Italy, which was the epicenter of the pandemic in Europe for a number of months.
But like several other European countries, it has experienced a resurgence in infections recently.
The Alpine country has reported a total number of infections of 51,000 since the start of the pandemic, 4,800 hospitalizations and 1,772 deaths.
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
"A number of outbreaks have been reported within different departments, making it impossible to introduce a more targeted lockdown than the 2,500 students involved," the statement said.
COVID-19
How the coronavirus spreads through the air: 5 essential reads
Scientists have been warning for months that the coronavirus could be spread by aerosols – tiny respiratory droplets that people emit when they talk or sneeze and that can linger in the air.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention appeared to acknowledge that risk on Sept. 18. It posted guidance on its website listing aerosols among the ways the virus spreads and saying there was growing evidence the airborne particles can remain suspended and travel beyond 6 feet. But three days later, that guidance was gone. A note in its place said a draft had been posted in error and that the CDC was still working on the update.
COVID-19
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine trial moves into late stage
Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday it was entering the final Phase 3 stage of its Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial following positive results in earlier stages.
The trial will seek to enroll up to 60,000 volunteers across more than 200 sites in the US and around the world, the company and the US National Institutes for Health (NIH), which is providing funding, said.
With the move, J&J becomes the tenth maker globally to conduct a Phase 3 trial against Covid-19, and the fourth in the US.
The company, which is developing the vaccine on a not-for-profit basis through its subsidiary Janssen, said it anticipated the drug would be ready for emergency approval by early 2021 if proven safe and effective.