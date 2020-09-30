Quantcast
30 words from Mike Pompeo demonstrate how Trump has destroyed America’s credibility

1 min ago

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announces the withdrawal from the INF Treaty. (AFP / Eric BARADAT)

President Donald Trump’s fascist habits undermined a message that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attempted to deliver on Saturday.

As part of the administration’s attacks on Iran, the State Department tweeted a summary of Pompeo’s stance, saying, “Normal states do not violently suppress legitimate protests, jail their own citizens or those of other countries on specious charges, engage in torture, and impose severe restrictions on fundamental freedoms.”

The hypocrisy of the Trump administration criticizing any country on their treatment of protesters was quickly blasted online.

Here’s some of what people were saying about America’s lost credibility:

