30 words from Mike Pompeo demonstrate how Trump has destroyed America’s credibility

President Donald Trump’s fascist habits undermined a message that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attempted to deliver on Saturday.

As part of the administration’s attacks on Iran, the State Department tweeted a summary of Pompeo’s stance, saying, “Normal states do not violently suppress legitimate protests, jail their own citizens or those of other countries on specious charges, engage in torture, and impose severe restrictions on fundamental freedoms.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The hypocrisy of the Trump administration criticizing any country on their treatment of protesters was quickly blasted online.

Here’s some of what people were saying about America’s lost credibility:

You literally have described the United States to a “T”. Just because you claim to be a shining city on a hill doesn’t make you one. Sometimes a slum is a slum, especially when it’s governed by Slum Lords like yourself. — Scott Ritter (@RealScottRitter) September 26, 2020

The UNITED STATES is a regime that violently punishes legitimate protests, jails it's own citizens or those of other countries on specious charges, engages in torture, and imposes SEVERE restrictions on fundamental freedoms. — Kathleen – Let the 1st Annual Hunger Games Begin (@kathleen_jessee) September 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Guess the United States isn’t a “normal state” then — Grim Duncan (@AimIessFriend) September 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

For real. Before I clicked on this tweet, this was all I saw and I thought someone had finally come to their senses. Nope, just hypocrisy. 🤦 pic.twitter.com/yOKAPghKgz — Rani Yachts 🏳️‍🌈Biden-Harris 2020!! (@rani_yachts) September 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you listen to yourself when you talk or is your asshole perfectly soundproofed? — Zeddy (@Zeddary) September 26, 2020

Fuhrer Trump is not going to like you subtweeting him, sir. — Red (@Redpainter1) September 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Incredible. Everything the US government is describing here is what it does on a daily basis 😂 CIA chief Mike "we lie, we cheat, we steal" Pompeo is accidentally admitting that the US rogue regime is not a "normal state"https://t.co/QmfiuraKq8 — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) September 26, 2020

Okay. So when AG and President send unmarked paramilitary armed forces to beat and arrest both peaceful protesters and journalists DOS would say that is severe and infringes on fundamental freedoms. pic.twitter.com/ed9fWAUORg — heather holeman (@hlholeman) September 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Then our ship sailed a LOOOONNNNG time ago. We will make no progress until we recognize the truth of our history and change our action in the future. Until then, words like this are hogwash. — Odhran_NoOneIsAboveTheLaw (@odhran25) September 26, 2020

The #US @StateDept is completely immune to #Irony. Everything you wrote, describes the United States.

Violently suppressed #BLM protests. Have the highest citizens incarcerated per capita. Engage in torture, CIA confessed. Impose restrictions creating humanitarian crisis. — Syed Moayyed Jafri (@moayyedjafri) September 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The lack of self-awareness on display here is just… Breathtaking. — Snippy Tzippi Across the Darkest Timeline (@hamilcarenina) September 26, 2020

OK, that's enough about the USA. Now do the rest of the world. — Kate Eads (@KateEads) September 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The self-ownage here is off the charts. — JKDAnthony10 (@JKDAnthony10) September 26, 2020

The guilty conscience speaks the loudest. — jennifer gonzales (@WetDogsDesigns) September 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Lol look who's posting this https://t.co/H1eEBMAKF7 — Séamus Malekafzali (@Seamus_Malek) September 26, 2020

Wow. Had to check to make sure this astoundingly hypocritical tweet was actually legit. https://t.co/OerBnpsRMj — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) September 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The weasel word here is "legitimate." When citizens in foreign countries protest governments Republicans don't like, then it's legitimate When the Tea Party threatened violent overthrow of Obama, that's legit When black Americans protest being murdered by police? Not legit https://t.co/14edXqBduF — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) September 26, 2020

Didn't realize the State Department was doing parody now https://t.co/rbIlI4Nl9x — Aaron Cynic (@aaroncynic) September 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S admits it's not a normal country then? https://t.co/ZpD9dMGeck — Tom Fowdy (@Tom_Fowdy) September 26, 2020

Wait, wait, wait. Is the State Department subtweeting America?? https://t.co/qXz6g6PNHD — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) September 26, 2020