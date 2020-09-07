7 arrested after ‘Islamist act of terror’ near Charlie Hebdo in Paris
France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has described a knife attack near the former editorial offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo as an “Islamist act of terrorism.”There is little doubt that it is another “bloody attack” on the country, the minister said on French television.Darmanin said he had asked the police to look into whether the threat of terrorist acts being carried out on the streets of France had been underestimated.He later announced that certain sites in the country are to be better protected.”I have today given the order that all symbolic places where attacks have tak…
Latest Headlines
Announcer Thom Brennaman quits Reds booth after using anti-gay slur on air
Thom Brennaman won’t be back next year with the Reds, as the longtime play-by-play announcer said Friday he was quitting. He was suspended for booming “one of the f-- capitals of the world” into a hot mic during a Reds-Royals doubleheader last month.Brennaman never really copped to being the type of person who throws around anti-gay slurs casually, and he never said what city he was referring to. He didn’t sound particularly chastened in his resignation statement Friday.“I have been in this profession that I love for 33 years,” he said in a statement. “It is my hope and intention to return. An... (more…)
Latest Headlines
New study uncovers people’s neuropsychological response to reading Donald Trump’s negative tweets
A new study suggests that engaging with negative content on social media can lead to reduced activation of the prefrontal cortex and impairments in executive functioning. The findings were published in Social and Affective Neuroscience.While it has been established that emotional stimuli can affect cognition, little is known about the neural consequences of consuming emotionally-arousing content on social media. Researchers Sarah M. Tashjian and Adriana Galván set out to explore this topic, by examining the cognitive consequences of reading negative, discriminatory tweets published by Presiden... (more…)
2020 Election
Judge blocks Texas law that would end straight-ticket voting
AUSTIN, Texas — A federal judge on Friday ordered Texas officials to allow straight-ticket voting for the Nov. 3 election, ruling that a state law ending the practice would endanger voters by causing longer lines at polling places during the pandemic.The ruling, coming only 18 days before early voting was set to begin, will cause problems for election officials who must reprogram voting machine software and reconfigure ballots, U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo acknowledged in her ruling.“The substantial injury to (voters) is outweighed by the inconvenience,” the Laredo judge wrote.G... (more…)