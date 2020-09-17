‘A bridge too far’: Fox News analyst destroys Barr’s ‘absurd’ desire to charge rioters with sedition
Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano, a former judge, on Thursday pushed back against Attorney General William Barr’s call to charge violent protesters with sedition.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Barr told federal prosecutors that they could use sedition laws in cases where protests turn violent.
Napolitano explained during an appearance on Fox & Friends that charging protesters with sedition would be a “bridge too far.”
“There’s nothing wrong with aggressive prosecution,” Napolitano said. “But this is not the case for sedition. I mean, the sedition laws — which by the way, go back to 1798 — the sedition laws were written for those who plan and plot to overthrow the government, either by violence or by some other means.”
“That would be a bridge too far,” he continued. “First of all, before you charge them, you have to exclude their constitutional rights. Meaning, if they are there expressing an opinion, they can’t be charged.”
According to Napolitano, if the protest “turns to violence then [protesters] can be charged for the act of violence.”
“But the idea that this is some kind of organized plot to overthrow the government, there’s no basis for that,” he added. “And it’s absurd.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Activism
‘It’s verboten?’ Newt Gingrich cries out after Fox News cuts him off for blaming violence on George Soros
A Fox News panel shut down former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA) on Wednesday after he tried to blame George Soros for violent protests in America.
Gingrich brought up the liberal billionaire's name during a discussion about the cost of violence linked to anti-police protests.
"Look, the number one problem in almost all these cities is George Soros-elected, left-wing, anti-police, pro-criminal district attorneys who refuse to keep people locked up," Gingrich opined. "Progressive district attorney are anti-police, pro-criminal and overwhelmingly elected with George Soros' money and they are a major cause of the violence we're seeing because they keep putting the violent criminals back on the streets."
2020 Election
‘There has to be retribution’: Trump openly endorses extrajudicial killings of suspects by law enforcement
Discussing the recent police killing of a self-described anti-fascist suspected of fatally shooting a far-right activist in Portland, Oregon, President Donald Trump openly endorsed extrajudicial executions in a Fox News interview Saturday, declaring that "there has to be retribution."
"I put out, 'When are you going to go get him?' And the U.S. Marshals went in to get him," the president told Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, referring to Michael Forest Reinoehl. "This guy was a violent criminal, and the U.S. Marshals killed him. And I'll tell you something—that's the way it has to be. There has to be retribution."
2020 Election
Kenosha woman goes off script at Biden event: ‘I was told to go off of this paper but I can’t’
Activist Porsche Bennett went off script at an event in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Thursday because she said she wanted to give Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden her truth about the legacy of racial discrimination.
Bennett spoke at a church in Kenosha where Biden was holding a listening session in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
"I'm just going to be honest, Mr. Biden," Bennett began. "I was told to go off this paper but I can't. You need the truth and I'm part of the truth."
"Sure," Biden replied.
"I have to give you the truth of the people," Bennett continued. "And the truth of the matter is, we are heavily angry. Not angry as to where people say, 'Oh, they're protesting.' There's a difference between a protester and a rioter, a very big difference. We protest to get our voices heard. We protest to show that not just Blacks are tired of what's going on."