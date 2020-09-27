Quantcast
‘A coup in the making’: Expert says ‘no mandate’ for Amy Coney Barrett nomination

Published

4 mins ago

on

Judge Amy Coney Barrett (Screen Shot)

Ari Berman, a civil and voting rights expert is speaking out against President Donald Trump’s nomination Saturday of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Berman is a Mother Jones senior reporter and a former senior contributing writer for The Nation magazine. He is seen as one of the country’s top voting rights experts.

He’s calling Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination a “coup in the making,” and a “farce,” and explains why there is “no mandate” for it.

“This is such a farce,” Berman tweeted just moments before President Trump stepped into the Rose Garden with Judge Barrett Saturday afternoon. “GOP blocked Merrick Garland 237 DAYS before election but rushing to confirm Barrett 38 days before Nov 3. Entire process is illegitimate. It’s a coup in the making & should be treated as such.”

“If Barrett is confirmed a majority of SCOTUS justices will have been appointed by GOP presidents who lost popular vote. Truly staggering,” Berman observes.

He goes on to say there is “Absolutely no mandate” for Barrett’s nomination or confirmation.

“866,000 people have already voted in 2020 elections,” Berman concludes. “Millions will have voted by the time Barrett hearings begin. Absolutely no reason to confirm her before election except for Trump to ensure she throws out enough votes to keep him in office.”

 


