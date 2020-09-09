Biden burns Trump for pandemic lies: ‘A life and death betrayal of the American people’

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden launched an attack on President Donald Trump after reporter Bob Woodward revealed that the president admitted to deliberately downplaying the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“He knew and purposely played it down,” Biden said. “Worse, he lied to the American people. He knowingly and willingly lied about the threat posed to the country for months!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The former vice president then accused Trump of something worse than mere incompetence — a deliberate dereliction of duty.

“He failed to do his job — on purpose,” Biden said. “It was a life and death betrayal of the American people… It’s beyond despicable.”

Watch the video below.