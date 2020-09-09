‘A new low’: CNN’s Elie Honig buries DOJ’s ‘grotesque’ defense of Trump in civil defamation lawsuit

Former federal prosecutor Elie Honig on Wednesday delivered a scathing rebuke to the United States Department of Justice for working to defend President Donald Trump in a civil defamation lawsuit filed by a woman who has accused him of sexual assault.
During an interview on CNN, Honig said it was shocking to see the president using the taxpayer-funded DOJ, rather than his own personal attorneys, to defend himself against a lawsuit brought by sexual assault accuser E. Jean Carroll.
“This is just a new low, and a particularly grotesque one,” he said.
Honig went on to explain that the DOJ will typically step in to defend the president if he is sued for something he does as part of his official duties as president.
However, he said that Barr appears to have expanded the scope of the DOJ’s defense of the president to include actions that have traditionally been outside the scope of official duties.
“What Bill Barr and the DOJ and the president have decided is getting accused of rape, denying that rape, attacking the accuser, and getting sued, that’s just part of the job of being president,” he said. “And as a result, John, as you said, guess who’s picking up the tab? All of our viewers, you, Alisyn, me, this one’s on the taxpayers now.”
Former FBI agent Peter Strzok says he could have destroyed President Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign, but he was not willing to violate his oath by revealing classified intelligence.
Strzok -- who has become a favorite target of the president and his Republican allies -- told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that he could have destroyed Trump's campaign with classified information the administration was still hiding from the public.
"Absolutely there are things that are not known that would still be damaging," Strzok said. "The decision to release that is up to the administration. You've seen them declassify material, which unsurprisingly tends to all be helpful to President Trump. There's a lot of material that simply is classified and that I can't talk about, but it's there."
Much as he did in 2016, President Donald Trump is dominating media coverage during the 2020 presidential race.
However, Fox News media critic Howard Kurtz believes this strategy has the potential to backfire on the president this year given that he's an incumbent president with disapproval ratings consistently above 50 percent.
The problem, as Kurtz sees it, is that Trump is setting up the election to be a straight-up referendum on his first term rather than a choice between him and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
A Republican election lawyer says he's spent decades looking for evidence of fraud, but there's just no proof to President Donald Trump's claims about the vote being rigged against him.
Ben Ginsburg, an election lawyer for 38 years and co-chair of the bipartisan 2013 Presidential Commission on Election Administration, appeared on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to discuss his Washington Post op-ed explaining his life's work.