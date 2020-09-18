Quantcast
A simple experiment reveals a startling difference in how Trump and Biden supporters perceive reality

Published

25 mins ago

on

With each election cycle, partisan politics is altering people’s perception of reality and their political opponents. Speaking to CBS News, New York University psychology professor Jay Van Bavel says that the divide isn’t going away, and it will only get worse.

“Political identities are one of the most important and powerful identities that people have right now in this country. And that’s grown over time,” Bavel said.

CBS News gave an example of this divide by showing a clip of police clashing with Black Lives Matter protesters to both Republicans and Democrats. As expected, people who plan to vote for President Trump in 2020 saw the protesters as being the aggressors, while people who support Joe Biden saw just the opposite.

“As far as I can see, there’s no violence or anything from the protesters,” one man said. “And the police are acting a little violently.”

Another video shown to the two groups was that of St. Louis homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey standing on their front lawn pointing guns at protesters who marched past their home in a gated community. Again, the same phenomenon manifested itself.

Watch the CBS News segment in the video below:

Treasury Dept investigating US Mint over racial discrimination claims: WSJ

Published

4 mins ago

on

September 18, 2020

By

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the Treasury Department has launched an internal investigation into the U.S. Mint in response to accusations contained in a letter delivered to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin by Black employees back in June.

According to the Journal, which has reviewed the letter, the department has been accused of "rampant racism" that includes a lack of diversity at the executive level and the failure of attorneys at the U.S. Mint to take complaints seriously.

Proud Boys and paramilitary groups join hundreds of armed protesters outside Michigan Capitol

Published

10 mins ago

on

September 18, 2020

By

Hundreds of gun activists held an open-carry rally outside the Michigan Capitol to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's policies.

About 1,000 demonstrators carried rifles and handguns outside the Lansing statehouse Thursday to protest a recent push to ban guns from the Capitol building and the Democratic governor's stay-at-home orders to prevent coronavirus spread, reported MLive.

“Whether you decide to open carry or concealed carry, that is your choice," said Tom Lambert, former president of Michigan Open Carry. "It is not my job to make that decision for you. It is not their job to make that decision for you either.”

