ABC reporter doubles down after calling Trump a liar to his face: ‘There’s no other way to put it’
ABC White House correspondent Jonathan Karl on Sunday revealed why he finally relented and used the word “lie” to describe how President Donald Trump withheld information about COVID-19 from the American people.
At a press conference on Friday, Karl had confronted Trump about an audio tape in which the president admits that he publicly downplayed the virus even though he knew it was much more serious.
“Why did you lie to the American people and why should we trust what you say now?” Karl asked the president, who responded by calling the reporter a “disgrace.”
On Sunday, CNN’s Brian Stelter asked Karl why he chose to use the word “lie.”
“I’ve resisted using that word for five years of covering Donald Trump, as a candidate and as president,” Karl explained. “But I went in there feeling that there was no other way to put it.”
According to the ABC reporter, audio tapes recorded by journalist Bob Woodward make it clear “that the president knew what the truth was and, in fact, explained to Woodward his reason for not telling the truth.”
“That is by definition a lie,” Karl observed. “So, I just felt I needed to ask the question as directly and plainly as possible.”
Watch the video below from CNN.
2020 Election
ABC reporter doubles down after calling Trump a liar to his face: ‘There’s no other way to put it’
ABC White House correspondent Jonathan Karl on Sunday revealed why he finally relented and used the word "lie" to describe how President Donald Trump withheld information about COVID-19 from the American people.
At a press conference on Friday, Karl had confronted Trump about an audio tape in which the president admits that he publicly downplayed the virus even though he knew it was much more serious.
"Why did you lie to the American people and why should we trust what you say now?" Karl asked the president, who responded by calling the reporter a "disgrace."
On Sunday, CNN's Brian Stelter asked Karl why he chose to use the word "lie."
2020 Election
‘Worthless’ Joe Lieberman ridiculed over his endorsement of Susan Collins: ‘She’s done for’
Former Sen. Joe Lieberman's endorsement of embattled Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) was greeted with both yawns and ridicule on Sunday morning after he made the grand announcement on MSNBC.
Lieberman -- who in 2000 was on the Democratic presidential ticket with former Vice President Al Gore -- slipped into obscurity after aligning himself with Republicans as much as Democrats, made the endorsement suggesting Collins would work with Joe Biden should he beat Donald Trump in November, however many on Twitter stated Lieberman wouldn't move the needle at all for the Maine Republican saying he became "irrelevant" years ago.
2020 Election
The threat of right-wing theocracy has raised its ugly head once again
With both parties' conventions behind us as we head into a quasi-apocalyptic election, there's more need than ever for a sense of balance. Not the kind of false balance that equates truth with lies, or soothing psychological balance that lulls us with a false sense of security, but rather a balanced sense of history and political possibility that helps us understand where we're going, and why. Understanding America's real history is particularly important, as shown in Nathan Kalmoe's new book, "With Ballots and Bullets: Partisanship and Violence in the American Civil War," as discussed in our recent interview.