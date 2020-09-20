Quantcast
Connect with us

Activists accuse Italy of halting ship rescue mission

Published

1 min ago

on

Sea-Watch 4 rescue ship Photograph:( AFP )

Rights activists on Sunday accused Italian authorities of blocking migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 4 from leaving port and resuming its emergency mission in the Mediterranean.

After an inspection on the safety of the vessel to operate in high seas, Italian authorities placed the ship under an administrative blockade, said the German activist groups Sea-Watch and United4Rescue, as well as Doctors without Borders.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is currently docked in Palermo in southern Italy.

The move comes as Italy has been struggling in recent months with daily arrivals of hundreds of migrants from North Africa, a task complicated by security measures imposed under the coronavirus crisis.

Inspectors made their decision after finding too many life jackets on board for a ship which has a sewage system that is unsuitable for the potential number of people rescued, said the groups.

“The flimsy justifications show once again that this was not an inspection serving the purpose of ship safety, but a systematic move to prevent civil sea rescue operations in the Central Mediterranean,” said Philipp Hahn, Head of Mission on Sea-Watch 4.

“Even though the responsible authorities have asked us to assist in rescue operations, they are now blocking yet another rescue vessel.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Migrant rescue groups have repeatedly clashed with Italian authorities over their operations.

Italy has come under fire in the past for refusing to allow private vessels carrying migrants to dock — former interior minister Matteo Salvini is facing a trial for illegally detaining migrants at sea.

However, Italy has authorised the arrival of charity ships since it signed a deal with France, Germany, and Malta last September.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deal stipulates participants must voluntarily take in a share of asylum-seekers rescued from overcrowded boats in the Mediterranean.

Over the past five years, at least 19,164 migrants have died in the Mediterranean, the deadliest route for migrants attempting the perilous crossing from North Africa to Italy.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Italy’s ‘Black Roosters’ fight back as virus hit wine sales

Published

5 mins ago

on

September 20, 2020

By

Two days before the coronavirus pandemic shut down Italy for two months, shattering wine exports and sales, the owner of one of its most historic vineyards headed back into the country a worried man.

Six months later Francesco Ricasoli and his wine-making team are leading the charge by Italy's "Black Roosters" -- the trademark for Chianti Classico -- to put the country's most famous label back on restaurant tables.

"These are probably some of the most turbulent times in Italy," said Ricasoli, 64, the 32nd Baron of Brolio whose family's roots to Tuscany stretches back to 1141.

"We've seen a strong decrease in wine sales -- particularly in restaurants and bars that specialise in the high end of the market," he told AFP at his winery with the same family name.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump says he will name woman to succeed Ginsburg on Supreme Court

Published

12 mins ago

on

September 20, 2020

By

With less than two months to go before the US election, galvanized Democrats are pushing back furiously on Trump's desire to 'to move quickly' on the nomination process

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he would nominate a woman to succeed late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The president's desire to "to move quickly" on the process, despite Democrats' vehement opposition, is likely to dominate the campaigns – alongside other hot-button issues such as the coronavirus and America's ongoing racial reckoning – ahead of the November 3 election.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Moscow slams ‘illegitimate’ US claims on Iran sanctions

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 20, 2020

By

The Russian foreign ministry on Sunday condemned the unilateral declaration by the United States that UN sanctions on Iran are back in force as "illegitimate" and "unacceptable".

"The illegitimate initiatives and actions of the United States by definition cannot have international legal consequences for other countries," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Russia, a key ally of Iran, accused Washington of putting on a "theatrical performance" and insisted that the US statements "do not correspond to reality."

It accused the US of "trying to force everyone to wear virtual reality goggles" and accept its version of events, adding: "The world is not an American computer game."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage.  Help us deliver it.  Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE