Adam Schiff explains why Trump’s dangerous salvo must force the hand of any officials ‘of good conscience’

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) sounded off on Republicans following President Donald Trump’s alarming remarks during his White House press conference on Wednesday.

When Schiff appeared on MSNBC with host Rachel Maddow that evening, he gave Republicans and members of Trump’s administration an ultimatum as he insisted those “of good conscience” should resign now. According to Schiff, Republicans cannot properly serve the country while doing Trump’s bidding.

“I would say to those who have been on the sidelines maintaining a dignified silence who have served in the administration in the past, you cannot maintain your silence any longer. You have to maintain dignified speech now. You have to speak out,” Schiff continued. “Do not wait until after the election, do not wait until we have the chaos the president wants after the election when he seeks to, as he said, ‘get rid of the ballots.’ Because if you do wait and know what is to come, you will share some of the burden and responsibility for the chaos that comes.”