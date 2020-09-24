Adam Schiff explains why Trump’s dangerous salvo must force the hand of any officials ‘of good conscience’
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) sounded off on Republicans following President Donald Trump’s alarming remarks during his White House press conference on Wednesday.
When Schiff appeared on MSNBC with host Rachel Maddow that evening, he gave Republicans and members of Trump’s administration an ultimatum as he insisted those “of good conscience” should resign now. According to Schiff, Republicans cannot properly serve the country while doing Trump’s bidding.
“I would say to those who have been on the sidelines maintaining a dignified silence who have served in the administration in the past, you cannot maintain your silence any longer. You have to maintain dignified speech now. You have to speak out,” Schiff continued. “Do not wait until after the election, do not wait until we have the chaos the president wants after the election when he seeks to, as he said, ‘get rid of the ballots.’ Because if you do wait and know what is to come, you will share some of the burden and responsibility for the chaos that comes.”
2020 Election
‘Your dad raped 22 women!’ Don Trump Jr. shredded by heckler after he accuses Dems of ‘normalizing pedophilia’
Donald Trump Jr. got more than he bargained for at a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Thursday.
As reported by New York Magazine's Olivia Nuzzi, Trump Jr. seemingly offered a dog whistle to QAnon conspiracy theorists during the rally when he claimed that people on the left were "normalizing pedophilia."
This prompted one heckler to yell at him, "Your dad raped 22 women," a reference to the multiple women who have accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct.
2020 Election
Adam Schiff explains why Trump’s dangerous salvo must force the hand of any officials ‘of good conscience’
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) sounded off on Republicans following President Donald Trump’s alarming remarks during his White House press conference on Wednesday.
When Schiff appeared on MSNBC with host Rachel Maddow that evening, he made gave Republicans and members of Trump’s administration an ultimatum as he insisted those “of good conscience” should resign now. According to Schiff, Republicans cannot properly serve the country while doing Trump’s bidding.
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) sounded off on Republicans following President Donald Trump’s alarming remarks during his White House press conference on Wednesday.
2020 Election
McConnell’s reply to Trump’s implicit election threat leaves a lot to be desired
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) pushed back against President Donald Trump’s alarming refusal to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses the general election in November.
The Kentucky lawmaker took to Twitter on Thursday morning to address the situation.
“The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th,” McConnell tweeted. “There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792.”
https://twitter.com/senatemajldr/status/1309126971058794499?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1309126971058794499%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alternet.org%2F2020%2F09%2Fmcconnells-reply-to-trumps-implicit-election-threat-leaves-a-lot-to-be-desired%2F