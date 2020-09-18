After prostitution arrest, Seattle police captain got preferential treatment from fellow officers
SEATTLE — Late on a Wednesday last November, a middle-aged man in an Audi sport utility vehicle pulled into a lot off Aurora Avenue North and allegedly agreed to pay $40 for sex to a police decoy posing as a prostitute.The undercover cop silently gave a signal, and a team of Seattle police officers watching from nearby swooped in. They soon realized their vice sting had netted one of their own: an out-of-uniform Seattle police captain named Randal Woolery.Police bodycam videos of Woolery’s arrest that night show that after officers handcuffed him and read him his rights, he turned to a supervi…
2020 Election
Here’s how Mitch McConnell could lose his leverage to replace Ginsburg after November
According to a report in AZCentral, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's plan to rush through a replacement for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg could encounter an unexpected roadblock if he tries to hold a confirmation vote after the election.
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Trump reveals how he can manipulate Democrats to help him put Ted Cruz on the Supreme Court
President Donald Trump spoke about his plans for the Supreme Court during a Friday night campaign rally in Bemidji, Minnesota.
Trump took the stage before news was announced that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died and appeared to not know of the Supreme Court vacancy.
Trump explained to his audience why he had put Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on his shortlist for a Supreme Court nomination.
“I said, you know, I have to have someone that we’re going sure we get approved and the only one I could think of is Ted, because he’s going to get 50 Republican votes and he’s going to get 50 Democrat votes — they’ll do anything to get him out of the Senate," Trump said.