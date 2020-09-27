Airlines say flying is safe in COVID-19 era — but study reveals potential for superspreader disaster
SAN JOSE, Calif. — How risky is it to fly during the coronavirus pandemic?For clues, consider the travel histories of two of the country’s top infectious disease experts, each with parents on the other side of the country. One hasn’t flown since January when the new coronavirus was just emerging as a global threat.The other just flew back to San Francisco after visiting his 90-year-old father in Florida last month — wearing a face shield and removing his medical-grade N-95 respirator mask for just 30 seconds to chug some water and pretzels — and “felt pretty safe” to see everyone else wearing …
US far from herd immunity — with less than 10% of adults showing virus antibodies: study
Around 90% of U.S. adults are at risk of contracting COVID-19, according to a new study from Stanford University.The study was published Friday in the medical journal The Lancet.Using data from dialysis centers across the nation, researchers found that less than 10% of adults had antibodies against COVID-19 by the end of July — which means that “herd immunity remains out of reach,” the study concluded.Herd immunity occurs when a significant part of the population becomes immune to an infectious disease.Those figures match a forthcoming study by the Centers of Disease Control, which should be p... (more…)
2020 Election
Joe Biden responds to Trump picking Amy Coney Barrett for the US Supreme Court
Democratic 2020 nominee Joe Biden released a statement shortly after President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the United States Supreme Court.
"Election Day is just weeks away, and millions of Americans are already voting because the stakes in this election could not be higher. They feel the urgency of this choice – an urgency made all the more acute by what’s at stake at the U.S. Supreme Court," Biden wrote.
"They are voting because their health care hangs in the balance. They are voting because they worry about losing their right to vote or being expelled from the only country they have ever known. They are voting right now because they fear losing their collective bargaining rights. They are voting to demand that equal justice be guaranteed for all. They are voting because they don’t want Roe v. Wade, which has been the law of the land for nearly half a century, to be overturned," he explained.