Al-Qaeda threatens Charlie Hebdo for republishing Mohammed cartoons: SITE
Al-Qaeda has threatened French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo with a repeat of a 2015 massacre of its staff, after it republished controversial cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed, the SITE observatory said on Friday.
Al-Qaeda in its publication One Ummah had warned that Charlie Hebdo would be mistaken if it believed the 2015 attack was a “one off”, after the magazine printed the “contemptible caricatures” in a defiant issue that marked the start of the trial in Paris of suspected accomplices in the attack.
The comments came in an English edition of the Al-Qaeda publication that purported to mark the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States carried out by the terror network.
It said France under Macron “gave a green light” to the republication of the cartoons.
Twelve people, including some of France’s most celebrated cartoonists, were killed on January 7, 2015, when brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi went on a gun rampage at the offices of Charlie Hebdo, whose no-taboo style, including publishing cartoons of the prophet, had divided the country.
The trial, which began on September 2 and is expected to continue until November, sees 14 suspected accomplices face justice even though all the perpetrators were killed in the wake of the attacks.
It had reopened one of the post painful chapters in France’s modern history which heralded a spate of jihadist attacks on its territory that have claimed more than 250 lives.
Charlie Hebdo’s director Laurent Sourisseau, known as “Riss” and who was himself badly wounded in the shoulder in the attack, told the court this week that there was nothing to regret in publishing the cartoons.
“What I regret is to see how little people fight to defend freedom. If we don’t fight for our freedom, we live like a slave and we promote a deadly ideology,” he said.
Charlie Hebdo’s republication of the cartoons drew new condemnation from states including Iran, Pakistan and Turkey.
But Sourisseau, who now lives under round the clock protection, said it had to republish them.
“If we had given up the right to publish these cartoons, that would mean that we were wrong to do so” in the first place, he said.
© 2020 AFP
Latest Headlines
What’s in your medicine may surprise you – a call for greater transparency about inactive ingredients
There are many more ingredients in every pill you take than what is listed on the bottle label. These other ingredients, which are combined with the therapeutic one, are often sourced from around the world before landing in your medicine cabinet and are not always benign.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which requires manufacturers to report real or potential drug shortages to the FDA. Manufacturers are now required to report disruptions in the manufacturing of an active pharmaceutical ingredient – the part of the medicine that produces the intended therapeutic benefit.
Latest Headlines
‘Corrupt and politically motivated’: Trump and Barr destroyed by judge-appointed outside counsel in Flynn case
The outside counsel appointed by a federal court to review Attorney General Bill Barr's motion to dismiss the Mike Flynn case has concluded it is a "corrupt and politically motivated favor unworthy of our justice system."
John Gleeson, a retired judge appointed by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan blasted Barr for not addressing President Donald Trump's attacks on the case and support for Flynn. Gleeson points to Trump’s "pressure campaign" to get Flynn off as the motivation for the unprecedented motion, as Politico reports.
Latest Headlines
NYT’s Paul Krugman pilloried on 9/11 anniversary for claiming no ‘mass outbreak of anti-Muslim sentiment’ in US after 2001 attacks
Anti-Muslim hate crimes soared after 9/11, and thousands of Muslims in the U.S. were detained—and some tortured—in George W. Bush's futile anti-terror dragnet.
New York Times columnist Paul Krugman faced withering criticism Friday after he claimed that there was no "mass outbreak of anti-Muslim sentiment and violence" following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.
"Overall, Americans took 9/11 pretty calmly," Krugman tweeted on the 19th anniversary of the attacks that left nearly 3,000 people dead in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania, and led to U.S. wars of choice in Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere in which at least hundreds of thousands—and perhaps as many as 2 million—people have died in predominantly Muslim countries.