Alan Dershowitz files $300 million lawsuit against CNN for making him look like an ‘intellectual who had lost his mind’: report

This Tuesday, lawyer and legal scholar Alan Dershowitz filed a $300 million lawsuit against CNN for what he says is a quote taken out of context by the network during the impeachment trial of President Trump, Variety reports.
Dershowitz was defending Trump from the charge that he had abused his power by allegedly pressuring Ukraine to investigate the Bidens in a “quid pro quo” scheme.
“The only thing that would make a quid pro quo unlawful is if the quo were in some way illegal,” Dershowitz argued. “If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.”
Dershowitz’s lawsuit accuses CNN of misrepresenting his remarks by playing only the latter portion of the quote, ignoring his stipulation that the president cannot break the law, thus falsely painting a picture of an “intellectual who had lost his mind.”
“The suit acknowledges that CNN hosts Wolf Blitzer and Jake Tapper did play the entire quote,” Variety reports. “But it also says three other CNN commentators — Joe Lockhart, John Berman and Paul Begala — misrepresented Dershowitz’s position, making it seem as though he was arguing that the president could do literally anything to get re-elected.”
