Quantcast
Connect with us

Alan Dershowitz files $300 million lawsuit against CNN for making him look like an ‘intellectual who had lost his mind’: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

Alan Dershowitz arguing in Trump’s impeachment hearing (screengrab)

This Tuesday, lawyer and legal scholar Alan Dershowitz filed a $300 million lawsuit against CNN for what he says is a quote taken out of context by the network during the impeachment trial of President Trump, Variety reports.

Dershowitz was defending Trump from the charge that he had abused his power by allegedly pressuring Ukraine to investigate the Bidens in a “quid pro quo” scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The only thing that would make a quid pro quo unlawful is if the quo were in some way illegal,” Dershowitz argued. “If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.”

Dershowitz’s lawsuit accuses CNN of misrepresenting his remarks by playing only the latter portion of the quote, ignoring his stipulation that the president cannot break the law, thus falsely painting a picture of an “intellectual who had lost his mind.”

“The suit acknowledges that CNN hosts Wolf Blitzer and Jake Tapper did play the entire quote,” Variety reports. “But it also says three other CNN commentators — Joe Lockhart, John Berman and Paul Begala — misrepresented Dershowitz’s position, making it seem as though he was arguing that the president could do literally anything to get re-elected.”

Read the full report over at Variety.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Alan Dershowitz files $300 million lawsuit against CNN for making him look like an ‘intellectual who had lost his mind’: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

This Tuesday, lawyer and legal scholar Alan Dershowitz filed a $300 million lawsuit against CNN for what he says is a quote taken out of context by the network during the impeachment trial of President Trump, Variety reports.

Dershowitz was defending Trump from the charge that he had abused his power by allegedly pressuring Ukraine to investigate the Bidens in a "quid pro quo" scheme.

“The only thing that would make a quid pro quo unlawful is if the quo were in some way illegal,” Dershowitz argued. “If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

This ex-Trump voter got deprogrammed — thanks in part to watching Stephen Colbert

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

A 73-year-old woman who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 now says she won't consider voting for him again this year -- and comedian Stephen Colbert gets partial credit for changing her mind.

In an interview with Slate, lifelong Colorado Republican Helen Lyon said that she used to feel annoyed when her Democratic husband would watch Colbert, who has made mockery of the president a staple of his show on CBS.

"I would kind of get ticked off because he was making fun of my president," she said.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Everyone in America should be outraged’: McConnell quietly rams through more lifetime Trump judges while blocking COVID-19 relief

Published

22 mins ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

As Covid-19 relief for jobless and hungry Americans, collapsing small businesses, and state and local governments languishes in the Senate GOP's legislative graveyard, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday further advanced his years-long project of dragging U.S. federal courts to the right by ramming through three more of President Donald Trump's lifetime judicial nominees and teed up votes on several others.

Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, noted on Twitter that the latest confirmations came four months to the day after the Democrat-controlled House passed the Heroes Act, a $3 trillion coronavirus relief package that McConnell dismissed as an "unserious liberal wish list" and blocked from receiving a vote in the Senate.

Continue Reading
 
 