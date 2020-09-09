‘All I see is a wacko who is killing people in America’: Former Dem senator destroys Trump

Former Democratic U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill railed against President Donald Trump Wednesday in the wake of the bombshell revelations he knew exactly how deadly the coronavirus was as far back as January but downplayed it. Those revelations are on tape, in interviews with legendary Watergate reporter Bob Woodward.

“So many times this president and his minions have used that podium to lie to the American people and to kill them, to kill them,” the Democrat from Missouri said on MSNBC. “He has killed people with his lies and for him to come out there with a straight face today and say he didn’t want to panic anyone.”

McCaskill is referring to Trump’s press conference earlier Wednesday, during which he admitted to downplaying the coronavirus and defended lying to the American people about just how deadly it is by calling it “leadership.”

“I don’t want people to be frightened,” Trump told reporters, saying he didn’t “want to create panic” and therefore was not only dishonest about the dangers but daily denied them.

“He is running a campaign based on fear and panic. All he campaigns on is that the suburbs have to be scared to death of Black people moving in, or that they have to be scared to death of riots in the city, that there’s carnage on the streets. He is all about fear in his campaign. The only reason he lied to the American people is he wanted to protect the stock market, and his re-election,” McCaskill charged.

“He could have cared less that he was killing people in this country, because he doesn’t mind panicking people, he doesn’t mind striking fear in their hearts. He does it every day in his campaign. So, this is just enough is enough. I don’t know what these people out there that are holding on to this guy see, .”

Watch:

“He has killed people with his lies and for him to come out there with a straight face today and say he didn’t want to panic anyone, he is running a campaign based on fear and panic… The only reason he lied to the American people is that he wanted to protect the stock market..” pic.twitter.com/tJaeEHdXsN — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 9, 2020

UPDATE –

More.

“Hours and hours of tapes! So this President is the stupidest President that has ever held the office” pic.twitter.com/dpjInAN8Xp — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 9, 2020