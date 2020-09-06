Amazon bans sales of foreign seeds in US after mystery packets
San Francisco (AFP) – Amazon has banned sales of imported seeds in the United States after thousands of Americans said they had received packets of seeds they had not ordered, mostly from China.”Moving forward, we are only permitting the sale of seeds by sellers who are based in the US,” the e-commerce giant said in a statement Saturday.In late July the Department of Agriculture reported that packages of seeds had been sent to Americans and warned not to plant them, in case they posed a danger to US agriculture.Examination of the mystery packages revealed at least 14 different kinds of seeds, …
Jacob Blake says it ‘hurts to breathe’ in video from hospital bed
Washington (AFP) - Jacob Blake, the young black man shot in the back multiple times by a white police officer in Wisconsin, said "it hurts to breathe" and that he was in constant pain in a video message from his hospital bed.Despite his injuries, which will likely leave him paralyzed from the waist down, Blake told his supporters "there's a lot more life to live.""Your life, and not only just your life, your legs -- something that you need to move around and forward in life -- can be taken from you like this, man," Blake said, snapping his fingers, in the video released Saturday by his lawyer ... (more…)
Does homicide charge against Bay Area cop in fatal shooting signal a new day?
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A new law that raises the bar for justifying police shootings is being touted as the reason a prosecutor has decided to press the first homicide charge against a Bay Area law enforcement officer in over a decade.But does the surprise announcement by Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley — who has been vilified by police critics for never having taken a cop to court — signal a sea change in the way officers are held accountable for deadly force or just an anomaly?Although only time will tell, what’s clear is that police officers’ actions in the face of real or perce... (more…)
Georgia trooper charged in fatal shooting of Black man denied bail
A former Georgia State Patrol trooper who fatally shot a Black man over a broken tail light will remain behind bars after a judge denied his bail.Jacob Gordon Thompson, a 27-year-old former officer charged with murder in the shooting death of Julian Edward Roosevelt Lewis, has been in custody at the Screven County Jail since his Aug. 14 arrest.Screven County Judge F. Gates Peed ruled Friday that it “would be inappropriate” to grant Thompson bond given “the factual circumstances of the case.”“I want justice for Julian,” Lewis’ widow, Betty, said in a statement through her lawyer. “He was too go... (more…)