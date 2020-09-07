America hit with wildfires and snowstorms — as two new tropical storms form in the Atlantic
Crazy weather continues in 2020 with Americans facing different seasons depending upon where they live.
In the southeast, it is still hurricane season, with two new named storms forming on Labor Day:
Tropical Storm #Rene Advisory 3: Depression Becomes Tropical Storm Rene. Expected to Bring Tropical-Storm-Force Winds and Heavy Rainfall to the Cabo Verde Islands Tonight and Early Tuesday. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc
— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 7, 2020
Tropical Storm #Rene has formed on this Labor Day afternoon. Below are the Key Messages for the storm. The full advisory is at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/ykslN6fJ9Z
— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 7, 2020
California was hit with a heat wave and record fires, as the Santa Ana winds begin:
Firefighters are racing to contain at least two dozen large fires amid a historic heat wave sweeping the West.
In California alone, more than two million acres have been scorched so far this year, making 2020 the worst fire season in the state’s history.
Here's @JonVigliotti pic.twitter.com/qi9ThcVISu
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 7, 2020
From the unreal heat this weekend to our first #SantaAnaWind event of the season. Fire Weather Warnings from these winds goes into effect tomorrow. The weather is never boring in Southern California. #NBCLA pic.twitter.com/F4oLuGQHFH
— Anthony Yanez (@AnthonyNBCLA) September 7, 2020
Meanwhile, it’s snowing in the Rocky Mountain states, where winter has arrived.
After temperatures near 100 degrees this past weekend, #winter arrives! Heavy snowfall is likely beginning tonight across Wyoming, spreading south and east through the Central Rockies and High Plains through Wednesday. Record cold is possible following this storm. pic.twitter.com/GaG5Q4cxRS
— NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) September 7, 2020
Wild weather out west, including a remarkable change in Denver over the next 24 hours. From near record highs in the 90s today to 30s and snow tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/8LGNvvOG9j
— Steve Caparotta, Ph.D. (@SteveWAFB) September 7, 2020
And the southern plains are facing flash floods:
🔥❄️🌧️ While fires burn in the West and snow moves into the Northern/Central Rockies, there will be an increasing threat of flash flooding across portions of the Southern Plains, mainly Tuesday through early Thursday. pic.twitter.com/UMAJYFlS6n
— NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) September 7, 2020
