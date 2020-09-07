Quantcast
America hit with wildfires and snowstorms — as two new tropical storms form in the Atlantic

Published

2 hours ago

on

A home burns as flames from the LNU Lightning Complex spread in Vacaville, California on August 19, 2020 --AFP

Crazy weather continues in 2020 with Americans facing different seasons depending upon where they live.

In the southeast, it is still hurricane season, with two new named storms forming on Labor Day:

California was hit with a heat wave and record fires, as the Santa Ana winds begin:

Meanwhile, it’s snowing in the Rocky Mountain states, where winter has arrived.

And the southern plains are facing flash floods:


2020 Election

