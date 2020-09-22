Quantcast
America under Trump is now an ‘object of pity’ throughout the world: Ex-White House official

Published

25 mins ago

on

Former Trump National Security Council staffer Fiona Hill told CNN’s Jim Sciutto on Tuesday that the United States under President Donald Trump evokes “pity” from people around the world instead of respect.

In talking about Russia’s efforts to sow division in the United States ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Hill told Sciutto that America’s foreign adversaries don’t have to do much to create fear and mistrust in America right now.

“So I have to say very bluntly to everybody who’s watching and listening to this, we are increasingly an object of pity, including by our allies,” she said. “They’re shocked by how we eat ourselves alive with our divisions. We are creating this — it is not the Russians or the Chinese!”

Hill’s remarks also came on a day when the United States’ COVID-19 death toll surpassed 200,000 people, which is the largest death toll of any country in the world.

Watch the video below.


2020 Election

Mike Bloomberg raises $16 million to pay fines of 32,000 former felons so they can vote again in Florida: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

Earlier this year, Vice President Joe Biden and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg were rivals in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary; now, Bloomberg is one of Biden’s most generous donors and is fighting to help him win Florida in the general election — and that includes paying the fines of almost 32,000 African-American and Latino voters who have felony convictions.

Michael Scherer, in the Washington Post, explains that “Bloomberg and his team” have raised $16 million for “a program organized by the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition to pay the fines, fees and restitution costs for former prisoners who are already registered to vote in Florida but barred by law from participating in the election because of those outstanding debts.”

Breaking Banner

Here’s how 6-3 Supreme Court majority could still hurt Trump in the long run

Published

17 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

Political analyst Maggie Haberman is not sure another Conservative judge on the Supreme Court will be enough for President Donald Trump to take back the Oval Office in November.

Haberman appeared on CNN with host John King where she discussed the possible impact of Sen. Mitt Romney's (R-Utah) decision to consider supporting Trump's Supreme Court nominee. While many people have expressed outrage over Romney's decision, Haberman admitted that she is not surprised by the Republican lawmaker's actions.

"I think people who thought that Mitt Romney was sort of this resistance figure hero... He's a very conservative person. Mitt Romney has flip-flopped on a number of issues over the years but generally speaking, he has held Conservative positions particularly on issues like these," Haberman said, adding, "And that matches the state he represents."

2020 Election

Second federal court orders USPS to reverse DeJoy’s changes end ensure timely delivery of mail-in ballots

Published

21 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

A federal judge in New York on Monday dealt the latest blow to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s effort to enact major operational changes to the U.S. Postal Service amid the coronavirus pandemic, ordering the post office to reverse the changes in the coming days.

In the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Judge Victor Marrero handed a victory to plaintiffs including Mondaire Jones, who won the Democratic primary in New York’s 17th congressional district in July and sued the USPS last month after DeJoy and President Donald Trump “deliberately incapacitated the postal service,” as Jones wrote in USA Today at the time.

