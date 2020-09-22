Amy Coney Barrett is currently Trump’s front runner for RBG’s replacement: report

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is reportedly President Trump’s favorite to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, CNN reports. People close to the matter say that Trump made his decision during a meeting at the White House on Monday.

There still a chance Trump could change his decision before his planned announcement on Saturday, according to CNN.

“Officials said Trump seemed very enthusiastic about Barrett after their meeting, which lasted for several hours,” the report states. “He told people afterward he believes Barrett will be very well received by ‘his people,’ one official said. While no one close to the process would go so far as to say Barrett is the pick, Trump is giving people the impression he is completely sold on her.”

