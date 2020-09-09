Anderson Cooper: ‘If Trump willing to suck up to Bob Woodward — what did he say to Putin?’

CNN host Anderson Cooper walked through some of the horrifying information of the new book from Bob Woodward about President Donald Trump.
In the book Rage, Woodward describes some of the things that Trump bragged about like his letters to Kim Jong Un and his communications with other world leaders.
At one point in the interview, Trump boasted that there was an advanced nuclear weapons system that he’d been building.
ADVERTISEMENT
Cooper called the details “surprising,” but noted that it became clear Trump was trying to build himself up to Woodward. If Trump was willing to gloat about his power to Woodward, “what did he say to Kim Jong Un? Or [Russian President Vladimir] Putin when nobody else was in the room and he wanted to impress them?”
“It’s an interesting point,” agreed special correspondent Jamie Gangel. “These 18 interviews happened two in the Oval Office, and one in Mar-a-Lago, but the rest were phone calls from the residence late at night. Sometimes Trump would unexpectedly call Woodward at night. Normally, the White House in a normal White House tape records interviews with reporters. I have a feeling that the White House does not know a lot of what President Trump said in these interviews to Bob Woodward.”
See the video below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
CNN host Anderson Cooper walked through some of the horrifying information of the new book from Bob Woodward about President Donald Trump.
In the book Rage, Woodward describes some of the things that Trump bragged about like his letters to Kim Jong Un and his communications with other world leaders.
At one point in the interview, Trump boasted that there was an advanced nuclear weapons system that he'd been building.
Cooper called the details "surprising," but noted that it became clear Trump was trying to build himself up to Woodward. If Trump was willing to gloat about his power to Woodward, "what did he say to Kim Jong Un? Or [Russian President Vladimir] Putin when nobody else was in the room and he wanted to impress them?"