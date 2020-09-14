Andrew Gillum: ‘I identify as bisexual’
Andrew Gillum, a progressive Democrat who narrowly lost his race to be Florida governor in 2018, announced Monday morning he is bisexual.
“I don’t identify as gay but I do identify as bisexual. And that is something that I’ve never shared publicly before,” Gillum told Tamron Hall on her talk show.
Former Florida governor candidate Andrew Gillum tells Tamron Hall he’s bisexual: “That is something I have never shared publicly before” pic.twitter.com/prUW7NPk1C
— The Recount (@therecount) September 14, 2020
Gillum served as the Mayor of Tallahassee from 2014-2018.
He lost his race to become Florida governor by just 36,219 votes, or about 0.4% of the total.
In March he announced he was entering rehab.
2020 Election
Trump’s former top economic adviser still isn’t sure if he’ll vote for him
The man who once served as President Donald Trump's top economic adviser hasn't yet decided whether he'll back his former boss in the 2020 presidential election.
Via Politico, former Trump economic adviser Gary Cohn told CNBC on Monday that he's still an undecided voter even though he spent more than a year working as the director of the president's National Economic Council.
"You know, I honestly haven’t made up my mind," Cohn said of the 2020 election. "I’m really eager to see an economic debate between the two of them. I actually vote on issues."
Latest Headlines
‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero charged with terrorism, financing rebels
Paul Rusesabagina, whose actions during the genocide inspired the Oscar-nominated film "Hotel Rwanda", was charged Monday with terrorism and other serious crimes in his first court appearance in Kigali.
Appearing drained, Rusesabagina appealed to the court to grant him bail to seek medical attention, however the prosecution argued he was a flight risk and a ruling was pushed to Thursday.
Rusesabagina, who had become a high-profile critic of the government and has been living abroad for years, appeared last month in handcuffs and under arrest in Kigali.His family say he would never have returned home of his own accord, and believe he was kidnapped while in Dubai. Neither Kigali nor any foreign government have given an account of his arrest.
There was a heavy police presence as Rusesabagina, who is credited with saving more than 1,200 Rwandans during the genocide by sheltering them in a hotel, made his first appearance in court.
Breaking Banner
‘Are you still drunk?’ Matt Gaetz faces backlash after he inadvertently admits Trump ‘obstructed justice’
A tweet came back to bite Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Monday after he seemed to admit that President Donald Trump obstructed justice.
"The Mueller team obstructed way more justice than Trump ever did," the Florida Republican wrote in a tweet, referring to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. President Donald Trump was eventually impeached by Congress for obstruction among other crimes.
The Mueller team obstructed way more justice than Trump ever did.
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) September 14, 2020