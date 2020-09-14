Andrew Gillum: ‘I identify as bisexual’

Andrew Gillum, a progressive Democrat who narrowly lost his race to be Florida governor in 2018, announced Monday morning he is bisexual.

“I don’t identify as gay but I do identify as bisexual. And that is something that I’ve never shared publicly before,” Gillum told Tamron Hall on her talk show.

Former Florida governor candidate Andrew Gillum tells Tamron Hall he’s bisexual: “That is something I have never shared publicly before” pic.twitter.com/prUW7NPk1C — The Recount (@therecount) September 14, 2020

Gillum served as the Mayor of Tallahassee from 2014-2018.

He lost his race to become Florida governor by just 36,219 votes, or about 0.4% of the total.

In March he announced he was entering rehab.