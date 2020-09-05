Anita Hill announces she’s voting for Biden despite ‘the mistakes’ he has made: ‘So be it’
Brandeis University Professor Anita Hill says she will be voting for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential campaign.
In 1991, Hill rose to national prominence when she accused Supreme Court nominee Clarance Thomas of sexual harassment. Joe Biden, who was the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee at the time, refused to call four female witness who would’ve reportedly supported Hill’s credibility.
“Notwithstanding all of his limitations in the past, and the mistakes that he made in the past, notwithstanding those — at this point, between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, I think Joe Biden is the person who should be elected in November,” Hill told CNN’s Gloria Borger.
Hill explained how she made her decision.
“It’s more about the survivors of gender violence. That’s really what it’s about,” she said.
“So be it,” she said.
Hill said she would like to advise Biden on sexual harassment, gender violence and gender discrimination.
2020 Election
Trump boat parade ends in disaster after multiple vessels sink in Texas lake
Texas Republicans endangered themselves on Saturday by failing to safely hold a boat parade.
"Multiple 911 calls have been made regarding boats being in distress, some sinking at the ‘Trump Boat Parade’ scheduled for Saturday afternoon on Lake Travis, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. TCSO confirmed with CBS Austin that multiple boats have been sinking and are in distress," CBS Austin reported Saturday. "The sheriff's office says calls have been made about boats along the entire route of the parade, some of the locations include: Paradise Cove, Emerald Point and West Beach."
2020 Election
There are 5 terrifying scenarios where 2020 could come down to 1 electoral vote
With 2020 election ballots already being mailed to North Carolina, all eyes are on the 2020 presidential election.
Many states saw a surge of voting during the primaries, as voters chose to vote from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. With coronavirus largely sideling the campaigns, there remains a great deal of uncertainty as to who might happen with the election.
It is against that backdrop that CNN elections analyst Harry Enten laid our four scenarios where the election could come to a single electoral vote -- and one that results in a tie.
2020 Election
‘Cutting corners everywhere’: Engineers say parts of Trump’s wall will collapse months after it was built
A new engineering report set to be filed in federal court has said that Republican President Donald Trump’s privately constructed 3-mile border fence, built in 2020 by North Dakota-based Fisher Sand and Gravel, will fall down due to extensive erosion in a matter of months if it’s not fixed and maintained.
The wall was built by the nonprofit “We Build the Wall”, a group that’s currently under federal investigation for illegally spending most of the $25 million it raised to help President Donald Trump build a wall along the U.S./Mexico border.
Fisher Sand and Gravel company president Tommy Fisher, a regular Fox News guest, had called his company’s fence the “Lamborghini” of border walls. However, Alex Mayer, a professor of civil engineering at the University of Texas at El Paso told the Texas Tribune. “It’s not a Lamborghini, it’s a $500 used car…. It seems like they are cutting corners everywhere.”