Anita Hill announces she’s voting for Biden despite ‘the mistakes’ he has made: ‘So be it’

Brandeis University Professor Anita Hill says she will be voting for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential campaign.

In 1991, Hill rose to national prominence when she accused Supreme Court nominee Clarance Thomas of sexual harassment. Joe Biden, who was the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee at the time, refused to call four female witness who would’ve reportedly supported Hill’s credibility.

“Notwithstanding all of his limitations in the past, and the mistakes that he made in the past, notwithstanding those — at this point, between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, I think Joe Biden is the person who should be elected in November,” Hill told CNN’s Gloria Borger.

Hill explained how she made her decision.

“It’s more about the survivors of gender violence. That’s really what it’s about,” she said.

“So be it,” she said.

Hill said she would like to advise Biden on sexual harassment, gender violence and gender discrimination.