Announcer Thom Brennaman quits Reds booth after using anti-gay slur on air
Thom Brennaman won’t be back next year with the Reds, as the longtime play-by-play announcer said Friday he was quitting. He was suspended for booming “one of the f– capitals of the world” into a hot mic during a Reds-Royals doubleheader last month.Brennaman never really copped to being the type of person who throws around anti-gay slurs casually, and he never said what city he was referring to. He didn’t sound particularly chastened in his resignation statement Friday.“I have been in this profession that I love for 33 years,” he said in a statement. “It is my hope and intention to return. An…
Judge blocks Texas law that would end straight-ticket voting
AUSTIN, Texas — A federal judge on Friday ordered Texas officials to allow straight-ticket voting for the Nov. 3 election, ruling that a state law ending the practice would endanger voters by causing longer lines at polling places during the pandemic.The ruling, coming only 18 days before early voting was set to begin, will cause problems for election officials who must reprogram voting machine software and reconfigure ballots, U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo acknowledged in her ruling.“The substantial injury to (voters) is outweighed by the inconvenience,” the Laredo judge wrote.G... (more…)
Second lady Karen Pence rallies with evangelicals in Michigan
HOLLAND, Mich. — Second lady Karen Pence rallied in Holland on Friday in an effort to energize the evangelical base that played a key role in elevating President Donald Trump to victory in Michigan in 2016.Pence, speaking to a crowd of around 100 supporters in a tent outside Baker Lofts in Holland, noted Trump’s role in appointing conservative judges to federal courts and the administration’s staunch position against abortion.She also noted Trump’s planned announcement of a nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, which is expected Saturday.“Tomorrow, he pl... (more…)
The Doobie Brothers send comedic cease-and-desist Letter To Bill Murray
The Doobie Brothers have sent a comedic cease-and-desist letter to Bill Murray after he repeatedly used one of the band’s songs in his commercials. Attorney Peter Paterno, who is a golf buddy of Murray’s according to The New York Times, was writing on the band’s behalf, and noted that he was sure Murray knew the law.“I’m supposed to cite the United States Copyright Act, excoriate you for not complying with some subparagraph that I’m too lazy to look up and threaten you with eternal damnation for doing so,” he joked sarcastically. “But you already earned that with those Garfield movies. And you... (more…)