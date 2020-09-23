Another shoe drops: Divisive Supreme Court fight upends another must-win senate race for a vulnerable Republican
North Carolina is among the swing states that reporters will be keeping an especially close eye on between now and November 3. Polls have been showing a close presidential race in North Carolina, which is also where incumbent GOP Sen. Thom Tillis and his Democratic challenger, Cal Cunningham, are battling for a U.S. Senate seat. And North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race, according to Associated Press reporter Gary D. Robertson, has become even more intense following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on September 18.
President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are pushing for a Supreme Court nominee to be confirmed as quickly as possible, and Democrats are furious with McConnell because of his blatant hypocrisy: in 2016, following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, McConnell refused to even consider President Barack Obama’s centrist nominee, Judge Merrick Garland — arguing that it was unfair to fill Scalia’s seat during a presidential election year. Two Republican senators, Maine’s Susan Collins and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, have joined Democrats in saying that Ginsburg’s seat shouldn’t be filled before Election Day, but Tillis is siding with Trump and McConnell.
Tillis, Robertson explains, told “Trump rally participants in Fayetteville last weekend that he would vote to confirm any of the candidates on Trump’s list” and “dismissed the idea that his support for a Trump nominee’s confirmation so close to the election ran counter to him joining with other Republican senators in 2016 to refuse to vote on then-President Barack Obama’s nominee in an election year.”
Tillis is rationalizing his hypocrisy by saying that in 2016, Obama “was on his way out the door” when he nominated Garland. But Trump could also be “on his way out the door” if former Vice President Joe Biden defeats him in November. That remains to be seen. In the meantime, Cunningham is calling out Tillis’ hypocrisy, saying that “he trusted and wanted to hear from the American people in 2016. He doesn’t today.”
Robertson reports, “Preparations for the political fight over Ginsburg’s successor brought a new acuity to the differences between Cunningham and Tillis in the closely watched race. Democrats need to flip four seats to ensure chamber control. The North Carolina Senate race has attracted the most outside campaign spending of any federal race this year save for the presidential campaign, with $65 million targeting the two candidates already for the general election, the Center for Responsive Politics said.”
Along with Collins, Arizona’s Martha McSally and Colorado’s Cory Gardner, Tillis is among the incumbent GOP senators who is considered vulnerable in the 2020 election. Polls released in September have found Tillis trailing Cunningham by 5% (CNBC/Change Research and New York Times/Siena), 6% (Civitas/Harper and Emerson), 4% (Reuters/Ipsos and USA Today/Suffolk), 1% (CNN) or 7% (WRAL-TV/Survey USA).
Texas Republicans sue to stop Gov. Greg Abbott’s extension of early voting period during the pandemic
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is facing a lawsuit over his extension of early voting for the November election from prominent members of his own party — including state party Chair Allen West, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and members of the Texas Legislature.
In July, Abbott added six days to the early voting period, moving the start date up to Oct. 13 from Oct. 19, citing the coronavirus pandemic. In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday with the state Supreme Court, Abbott's intraparty critics say the move defied election law that requires early voting to start on the 17th day before the election.
‘Five-alarm fire’: Expert warns that he’s ‘never been more worried about American democracy’
One of the top elections experts in the country has just issued a "five alarm fire" warning: "time to wake up."
Richard L. Hasen, better known as "Rick," says "I’ve never been more worried about American democracy than I am right now." Hasen is a law professor at the University of California, Irvine School of Law and was a founding co-editor at Election Law Journal.
Professor Hasen has a Master's and PhD degree in political science and also has a Doctor of Jurisprudence (JD), but may be best know for his writings at ElectionLawBlog.
"If we are lucky enough, the election will not be close, and we will avoid this election meltdown only to start panicking again in the run-up to 2024. But if it is close, all bets are off," Hasen writes at Slate.
Team Trump turns to disinformation as the GOP keeps losing in court
Democrats and voting rights advocates keep winning swing state lawsuits extending the deadlines when absentee ballots that are postmarked by Election Day can arrive by mail and be counted. But as Republicans appeal those extensions, President Trump and his family are ramping up disinformation about absentee ballots and counting votes after Election Day.